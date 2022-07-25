Royals to start new league campaign at Walmer Road

Last Saturday Kirkley & Pakefield FC went to Leiston FC for a hastily arranged pre-season match after both teams had late call-offs to their original opponents.

The Leiston pitch was in excellent condition and very green considering recent hot weather with the early kick off probably suiting both teams in the hot conditions.

The Royals had a few regular players missing due to Latitude and holidays but nevertheless proceeded to give a very good, high class Leiston team a good match.

They created several good chances but failed to put them away and it was not until the 40th minute when Leiston took the lead from a disputed penalty through Joe Marsden.

Pre-season friendly action - Leiston 5 Kirkley & Pakefield 0. - Credit: Bryan Grint

The second half saw several changes from the Royals but in the first minute of the half Adam Mills increased the home team's lead with the same player making it 3-0 on the hour mark.

Leiston went on to score late goals in the 92nd minute when Mills completed his hat-trick with Marsden scoring with the final move of the match on 97 minutes for a 5-0 home win.

A very good competitive match for both teams, with Leiston thanked for their excellent hospitality and wished every success in the forthcoming season.

The Thurlow Nunn Premier Division League season commences this Saturday, July 30 at Walmer Road with K&P starting with a home match against Thetford Town, 3pm kick off.

Admission prices remain the same as last season - Adults £7, Senior Citizens £5 and Under 16s £2.