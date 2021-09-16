K&P bounce back with two fine league wins

Published: 9:24 AM September 16, 2021

KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 3 THETFORD TOWN 0

After the previous week's disappointing FA Cup defeat it was back to league action last Saturday for Kirkley & Pakefield FC with Thetford Town visiting Walmer Road.

For the Royals Liam Bruce retained his place in goal with Jordan Smith not fully fit, Callum Bell, George Barber and Kyle Haylock were welcomed back and there were also starting places for Joshua Harvey and Macauley Holt.

The Royals were out to halt a three match losing run and Macauley Holt hit a magnificent hat trick for a convincing 3-0 win.

Holt’s first came on 13 minutes after a long high ball from Jack Herbert was superbly controlled before he beat the defender moved inside to the edge of the area and beat the keeper.

Somehow the score remained at 1-0 to the interval. On 55 minutes 16 year old Joshua Harvey put Holt through with a delightful pass out to the left which Holt chased down, beat the full back then rounded the keeper for number two.

On 65 minutes Holt's great run and pass set up Kyle Haylock who somehow managed to put it over the bar.

On 73 minutes Holt was put through again by Harvey and he slotted the ball past the keeper for an excellent hat-trick.

There were then a couple of chances at both ends easily dealt with as a final 3-0 win for the Royals was secured.

GORLESTON 1 KIRKLEY AND PAKEFIELD 3

On Tuesday evening Kirkley & Pakefield made the short trip to Emerald Park to play Gorleston who after a good early season start were lying second in the league.

Jordan Smith came back in goal, with Ben George replacing Callum Bell and Connor Swan coming in for Joshua Harvey who reverted to the bench.

The early play saw the ‘Royals’ pressing with a Conroy free-kick being cleared off the line, then Hammond headered just wide.

Finch and Connor Ingram had efforts for the home side before a break on 42 minutes saw a good through ball by Daniel Conroy set up Kyle Haylock to beat Jake Jessop and put the Royals into a 1-0 half time lead.

Just five minutes into the second half the Greens were on level terms when Mitchell McKay fired in a 20 yard free-kick. On 70 minutes a good ball from Haylock to Macauley Holt saw him shoot neatly wide of the keeper into the net to put the Royals back ahead.

In the 81st minute Gorleston’s full back Alex Kounnas saw red after a reckless tackle on Haylock. With time almost up ‘Royals’ substitute Kaiden Goldspink went through only for keeper Jessop to bring him down, Goldspink took the resulting penalty and fired home to give the ‘Royals’ a well-deserved 3-1 win.

This Saturday K&P make the long journey to Cambridgeshire to play promoted March Town, 3pm. Next Tuesday evening league leaders Wroxham are the visitors to Walmer Road to take on the Royals, 7.45pm.