News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Sport

Walsham triumph as K&P's poor early season form continues

Logo Icon

Colin Smith

Published: 8:20 AM September 8, 2022
Thurlow Nunn Premier action from Walmer Road. Kirkley & Pakefield 0 Walsham Le Willows 2

Thurlow Nunn Premier action from Walmer Road. Kirkley & Pakefield 0 Walsham Le Willows 2 - Credit: Bryan Grint

KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 0 WALSHAM LE WILLOWS 2

Kirkley & Pakefield's poor early season form continued with a 2-0 defeat to Walsham Le Willows at Walmer Road last Saturday. 

Despite a few changes to the starting line-up and a marginal improvement in performance, the goals are still not flowing.

The visitors had the first real opportunity but Alex Blowers made a fine save on 20 minutes.

Just two minutes later a fine Royals move saw Keenan Hutchings header just wide.

On 28 minutes Cameron Russell had a shot from 25 yards well tipped over the bar by Fenner, before Walsham took the lead on 42 minutes as a right sided cross was nudged in by Matt Glover.

During the second half K&P made three substitutions but still that goal eluded them.

Most Read

  1. 1 Travellers move on from ‘unauthorised’ camp at car park
  2. 2 Pontins investigators call for discrimination victims to come forward
  3. 3 Teens arrested after youngster 'viciously assaulted' in alleyway
  1. 4 Lowestoft gym reopens with new owner and 'major improvements'
  2. 5 Fire breaks out in aardvark enclosure at Africa Alive zoo
  3. 6 Town's key regeneration project appoints new design team
  4. 7 Two men charged with theft after steaks stolen from M&S
  5. 8 'Times are hard for everyone': Victim forgives handbag thieves
  6. 9 Sewage warning issued for Suffolk beach after heavy rainfall
  7. 10 Country’s biggest Heritage Festival to open in town

Against the run of play Walsham doubled their lead on 80 minutes after a fine left wing run and well hit shot by centre forward Jamie Smith beat Blowers.

The 2-0 defeat leaves the Royals still looking for their first win of the season.

Kirkley & Pakefield: A.Blowers, B.George, H.Creamer (A.Meeken), J.Barbor, J.Herbert, L.Flower, K.Hutchings, M.Lopez, C.Swan (D.Conroy), C.Russell (M.Holt), G,Barber. Unused Subs: D.Munro, M.Wright.

This coming Saturday K&P are at home at Walmer Road against pointless Haverhill Rovers, 3pm.

This match will be sponsored by Lowestoft Rising, having been selected to advertise and promote the important issue of World Suicide Awareness Prevention Day.

On Tuesday, September 13 the Royals first team are away at Plantation Park, Blofield to Norwich United 7.45pm.

This Saturday the Reserves are away at Holt United, 2.30pm.

In midweek the AFC Royals U18s will be at Walmer Road next Thursday, September 15 with Beccles Town the visitors, 7.45pm.

The K&PFC U18s play on Tuesday night at Gorleston, 7.45pm.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Holly Leeder and family left Pontins Pakefield hours after checking in

Mum's anger at state of 'horrid' Pontins chalet

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Vandals have struck with damage caused to benches in Gunton Wood, Lowestoft.

'Senselessly destroyed' - Anger as vandals damage seats in popular woodland

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
All Saints St Margaret Church in The Causeway

Updated

Two people arrested in connection with handbag theft

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Kate Wright, managing director at Little Buddies Pre School

'Heart-breaking' vandalism of children's play equipment

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon