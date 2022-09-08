Walsham triumph as K&P's poor early season form continues

KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 0 WALSHAM LE WILLOWS 2

Kirkley & Pakefield's poor early season form continued with a 2-0 defeat to Walsham Le Willows at Walmer Road last Saturday.

Despite a few changes to the starting line-up and a marginal improvement in performance, the goals are still not flowing.

The visitors had the first real opportunity but Alex Blowers made a fine save on 20 minutes.

Just two minutes later a fine Royals move saw Keenan Hutchings header just wide.

On 28 minutes Cameron Russell had a shot from 25 yards well tipped over the bar by Fenner, before Walsham took the lead on 42 minutes as a right sided cross was nudged in by Matt Glover.

During the second half K&P made three substitutions but still that goal eluded them.

Against the run of play Walsham doubled their lead on 80 minutes after a fine left wing run and well hit shot by centre forward Jamie Smith beat Blowers.

The 2-0 defeat leaves the Royals still looking for their first win of the season.

Kirkley & Pakefield: A.Blowers, B.George, H.Creamer (A.Meeken), J.Barbor, J.Herbert, L.Flower, K.Hutchings, M.Lopez, C.Swan (D.Conroy), C.Russell (M.Holt), G,Barber. Unused Subs: D.Munro, M.Wright.

This coming Saturday K&P are at home at Walmer Road against pointless Haverhill Rovers, 3pm.

This match will be sponsored by Lowestoft Rising, having been selected to advertise and promote the important issue of World Suicide Awareness Prevention Day.

On Tuesday, September 13 the Royals first team are away at Plantation Park, Blofield to Norwich United 7.45pm.

This Saturday the Reserves are away at Holt United, 2.30pm.

In midweek the AFC Royals U18s will be at Walmer Road next Thursday, September 15 with Beccles Town the visitors, 7.45pm.

The K&PFC U18s play on Tuesday night at Gorleston, 7.45pm.