Royals remain pointless in league as reserves secure successive wins

KP Reserves captain Lewis Flower (blue) in determined mood to win the ball during Kirkley Reserves away win at Easton FC which they won 3 - 4. - Credit: Steve Wood

KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 0 HADLEIGH UNITED 1

Last Saturday's Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash at Walmer Road saw Kirkley & Pakefield FC entertain Hadleigh United in a match of niggling fouls with few chances created by either team.

The closest effort in the first period came from the Royals on 26 minutes following a Lopez corner that saw Herbert's header cleared off the line.

Early in the second half Conroy had a shot from the edge of the area deflected wide of the post.

With very few opportunities for either team, Ben George made a good run with a shot on goal on 75 minutes, but on 80 minutes the visitors had a corner on the right this was nudged home by Ethan Mayhew for what was the only goal of the game.

Hadleigh took the three points leaving the Royals still pointless after losing their first three league games.

K&P: A.Blowers, B.George, A.Meeken, J.Barbor, J.Herbert, H.Creamer, M.Holt (C.Swan 81mins), M.Lopez, D.Conroy, K.Hutchings, C.Russell (L.Tillett 70mins). Unused subs: L.McComb, K.Underdown.

This Saturday, August 27 K&P will be making the long trek to play Ely City, 3pm.

On Tuesday evening, August 30, K&P entertain Mulbarton Wanderers under the Walmer Road lights, 7.45pm.

Following their season opener at Bungay Town last Wednesday evening in which a Kaiden Goldspink penalty just before half time gave the Reserves a winning 1-0 start to the season, the undefeated start continued last Saturday with a 4-3 away win at Easton with Goldspink notching another two.

This Saturday they have a home match at Walmer Road in the Anglian Combination Division 1 when Wymondham Town are the visitors, 2.30pm ko.