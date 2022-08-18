Royals suffer narrow defeat at Lakenheath

LAKENHEATH 2 KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 1

On a scorching hot afternoon last Saturday Kirkley & Pakefield arrived at the quaint surroundings of ‘The Nest’ - home of Lakenheath - to find a lush green playing surface which must be at this time one of the best in the league.

This Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division match started with the home team doing most of the attacking but not penetrating the Royals goal.

After an allotted drinks break midway through the half Keenan Hutchings' 20-yard strike was the Royals first shot on goal that went just wide on 25 minutes.

Seven minutes later both George Barber and Jack Herbert had good efforts cleared off the line.

On 43 minutes Shaun Avis hit the post for Lakenheath when he should have scored, directly following this Alex Meeken made a superb clearing tackle inside the area to prevent a possible goalscoring opportunity and keep a goalless half-time score.

Directly after the interval on 47 minutes the home team took the lead after keeper Blowers saved then dropped the ball for Shaun Avis to tap home.

The Royals equalised five minutes later after a good team move saw Miguel Lopez finish off in grand fashion with a great curling volley from the edge of the area.

On 70 minutes Lakenheath were back in front after substitute Dan Olive had a good run beating several defenders before slotting past keeper Blowers.

Play was held up for a short while after a medical emergency with a supporter which required paramedics to attend.

After the restart the Royals had several attempts at goal either saved or cleared off the line, but failed to find the back of the net.

In the very last minute Lakenheath were presented with a chance but a 35-yard effort on the open goal went wide.

K&P: A Blowers, D Munro (K Underdown 84mins), A Meeken, K Hutchings, J Herbert, H Creamer, M Holt (L Tillett 75 mins), M Lopez, D Conroy (H Chapman 80mins), C Russell, G Barber. Unused Sub: L McComb.

This Saturday, August 20 K&P will now be entertaining Hadleigh United in a rearranged league match at Walmer Road, 3pm kick off.

The Reserves have an away match at Easton in the Anglian Combination Division 1, 2.30pm ko.

The draw for this season’s Suffolk Premier Cup has been made with K&P receiving a bye in the first round.

In the second round they have an attractive home match against higher league opposition in Bury Town with the match due to be played at Walmer Road on Tuesday, February 21, 7.45pm.