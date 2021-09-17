Last-gasp drama hits Trawlerboys

Published: 4:51 PM September 17, 2021

Louis McIntosh and Rushall Olympic player Mitchell Clarke during the clash at Crown Meadow. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town FC suffered late heartbreak in their past two league games.

For the second home game running Lowestoft recovered from a two-goal deficit last Saturday at Crown Meadow to equalise through a brace from Jake Reed.

But this time they were unable to claim a winner in the latest Pitching In Southern League Premier Central clash as Jamie Godbold’s men were hit in the 90th minute when Callum Coyle fired home for visitors Rushall Olympic to seal all three points.

A second trip to Cambridgeshire on successive Tuesday nights - after The Trawlerboys had advanced the previous week into the next round of the Southern League Challenge Cup with a 1-0 away win at St Ives Town - ended with a 91st-minute equaliser: this time for the home team.

Sam Johnson was on the scoresheet once more for The Trawlerboys, having scored the winner the previous week, as he opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

Dylan Ruffles then scored his first ever Lowestoft goal in the 40th minute, firing home low into the net to double the advantage.

But just before half time, a St Ives corner caused confusion and despite appeals from the visitors for handball an own goal was given.

Lowestoft held firm after the interval and looked set to pick up their first away league win of the season, but another late goal denied The Trawlerboys as substitute Shariff poked the ball home in time added on.

It meant that after being pegged back at the end of both halves, Lowestoft collected a first away point of the season, following a 2-2 draw.

Jamie Godbold’s men have a rare blank weekend, with no match tomorrow. Lowestoft, in 19th place, will next be in action at Crown Meadow on Saturday, September 25 as they entertain sixth-placed Stratford Town.

On Wednesday, Lowestoft’s youngsters beat Gorleston U18 2-0 at Crown Meadow to progress in the prestigious FA Youth Cup.

The young Trawlerboys’ victory in this FA Youth Cup first round qualifying tie was secured with goals in each half.