Downpours fail to dampen spirits as powerboat racing returns

What had been a day of heavy rain cleared for the evening but with expectation of further downpours, the less hardy of regular spectators missed yet another successful evening's racing in the J Elmy Construction event at Oulton Broad.

The short course GT15 heats witnessed the emergence of a new star, following his entry into the sport the previous week.

Nine-year-old 21 Riley Hudson took to the water once more with confidence and determination.

LOBMBC's newest driver, 21, Riley Hudson. - Credit: John Soanes

Chasing fellow newcomer 14 Mason Jessop hard, Riley was able to take advantage of his error at the Wherry Buoy and win the Jeld Wen Trophy by just four points.

LOBMBC's newest driver, 21, Riley Hudson turns at the Wherry Buoy on the way to his first win. - Credit: Fred Emeny

Once again, class stalwart 11 Abbie Haylock fell foul of the handicapper's computer, having to settle for third place.

GT15 Monohulls which have been entertaining weekly in increasing numbers were sadly depleted but nevertheless 21 Brad Leeson took on the Penfolds in what has become a real nip and tuck feature between a keen new driver for 2022, an experienced driver wringing the last bit of performance out of his boat against heavy handicapping and a father showing his son the way to do it as his return to the sport revitalises past experience.

Adding even more club championship points to his score, 34 Paul Penfold collected the Ludham Marine Trophy, with son Ashley a strong second leaving Brad in the bronze position.

Sportsboats once more saw what is becoming exhibition handicap racing between 18 Leon Wigg and 88 Colin Stewart, with exciting high 'G Force' buoy turns and close finish line run ins, 88 Colin Stewart added more points to his season's total, the Redex Trophy and Driver of the Day.

OSY400 Hydroplanes started the evening with good numbers, accompanied by the Racing Hydro of 9 Wayne Turner, back from his trip to Poland to give chase to the slower field of Yamatos.

Whether it was driver error or malfunction, 14 Jason Peak was forced to retire after practice, 46 Glenn Doddington failed to finish heat two and retired, 9 Wayne Turner broke down, sadly finishing his evening and returning driver 37 James Bowman also broke down in the second heat but thankfully was able to come out to race the third.

Seven boats took part in the third heat, producing excellent racing with 13 Danny Watson taking the Redex Challenge Trophy, club Rear Commodore 73 Brian Shulver a well earned second place and a competitive third place for 28 Wayne Moyse.