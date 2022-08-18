Henderson and Reed on target once more for Trawlerboys

Lowestoft Town 2 Stowmarket Town 1

Lowestoft Town made it back to back Pitching In Isthmian League Division One North wins from their first two matches after an excellent 2-1 win over league favourites Stowmarket.

The Blues management made two changes to the line up that started the 0-3 away win on the opening day at Great Wakering, with Chris Henderson and Adam Hipperson replacing youngsters Josh Harvey and Adam Sherwood.

Lowestoft got off to the best possible start with a goal after just three minutes.

Good link up play saw Rhys Logan find Jake Reed, with the striker holding the ball up well before setting Chris Henderson up to shoot left footed into the bottom corner for an almost carbon copy finish of the goal he scored at the weekend.

That set the tone as the Lowestoft players pressed and harried their Suffolk rivals throughout with all contributing in an excellent Blues display.

Sam Nunn's header almost made it 2-0 from a Lowestoft corner, but Bradbrook parried the ball before it was cleared.

Allen became the first of four Stowmarket players booked on the night for a foul on the marauding Henderson, before the visitors were denied by Warren Burwood's fine flying save as a free kick was tipped over.

Hipperson shot over after another Lowestoft corner in the 21st minute, before The Blues doubled their lead in the 27th minute.

A Stowmarket corner was cleared to Henderson, and his superb through ball found Reed, whose chase caused panic in the visitors backline.

The subsequent backpass attempt was gleefully accepted as Reed slotted home superbly past Bradbrook to make it 2-0.

Lowestoft Town's Dave Hinton v Stowmarket Town. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC

With Hinton and Eagle denying Upson any space, the widemen Hipperson and Logan worked tirelessly with flying full backs Murphy and Norman to repel the Stowmarket's raids down either flank.

Burwood pushed an Allen drive wide, and after the interval a long range curling effort from the visitors went close, but Lowestoft held firm as Stowmarket had more of the ball.

The defence, superbly marshalled by Cole and Nunn, blocked and cleared a number of crosses and efforts before Bullard headed home a 79th minute corner.

But roared on all the way by an excellent home crowd, there were cheers and loud applause among many of the 420 fans inside The Fosters Solictors Community Stadium as the final whistle made it two wins from two for the table topping Trawlerboys.