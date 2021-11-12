Trawlerboys up for Coalville and Canaries clashes

Lowestoft Town will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten run at home in the league as they gear up for two more matches at Crown Meadow in the next four days.

But as they prepare for games in quick succession in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division, Jamie Godbold’s men will face two tough tests as they entertain joint league leaders Coalville Town tomorrow at Crown Meadow before hosting bottom of the table Hitchin Town on Tuesday, November 16.

Lowestoft made it four games unbeaten at home in the league, in a run that stretches back two months, with a 0-0 draw with Redditch United at Crown Meadow last Saturday.

The Worcestershire-based side twice hit the woodwork, before Lowestoft’s young substitute Josh Harvey hit the post late on and Jake Reed then had an effort cleared off the line in the final few seconds.

Ahead of last weekend’s game Godbold has called for a reaction from his players after a disappointing Buildbase FA Trophy defeat, and he said: “We were looking for a reaction from the previous weekend and I thought we got that.

“Perhaps we rode our luck a little bit with the wind against us, but in the second half and certainly the last 15 minutes, we were looking the more likely to score.

“The important thing was to put on a performance for the supporters - we needed to let the fans know we were up for it, were committed and tough to beat and I think we got that.

“Clean sheets have been a bit hard to come by this year and if we can continue to build on being tough to beat we know we have a striker in Jake Reed who can score if given the chances.”

Three of the league’s top seven goalscorers will be on sharpshooting display tomorrow as former Dundalk striker Tim Berridge - with nine goals - is just ahead of Reed and fellow Coalville frontman Billy Kee - who used to play for Leicester, Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion - on eight goals in the leading scorers charts.

Godbold added: “We are now four unbeaten at home in the league and it should be a very good game tomorrow with the strikers on show.”

Next Tuesday Lowestoft host The Canaries of Hitchin Town, who picked up their first victory in two months on Monday night.

Sam Johnson - who failed a late fitness test last Saturday - is likely to be missing again tomorrow, while defender Harry Knights, who has been “struggling a couple of weeks” with an ankle injury, is also a doubt.