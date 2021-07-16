Familiar faces set for Crown Meadow return

Published: 6:30 AM July 16, 2021

Former Trawlerboys Rossi Jarvis (centre) and Shaun Bammant (right) are likely to line up for Dereham against Lowestoft tomorrow. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town will come up against some familiar faces in their next pre-season friendly.

The Trawlerboys host Dereham Town at Crown Meadow tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm kick off), but their scheduled trip to take on The Greens of Gorleston in the Sailor Brown Cup on Tuesday has been postponed.

Jamie Godbold’s men are hoping to arrange an away game next week, but they will welcome Norwich United to Crown Meadow on July 24.

And as the pre-season preparations step up a gear, the new season’s league campaign is drawing ever nearer with the Southern Football League scheduled to publish its 2021/22 fixtures on Friday afternoon.

A club spokesman said: “Some familiar faces will line up against us for Dereham when they visit on Saturday – a great opportunity to say goodbye to the former Trawlerboys in their ranks.”

The Sailor Brown Cup clash was called off due to isolation protocols at the Norfolk club.

Both clubs will work together to try and fit the game in at a later date.

The spokesman added: “It goes without saying that we wish that all of our friends over the border remain safe during these very testing times.”

Having started pre-season on July 2 with a fine 5-0 home victory over a good Caister side, the Trawlerboys remain unbeaten after successive 1-1 home draws in the past week.

The Town squad featured first teamers, trialists and academy players in both matches, as winger Ryan Hawkins scored his second goal in successive games to give the Trawlerboys the lead last Saturday, before Felixstowe & Walton United hit back after the interval with an equaliser that saw the spoils shared in “another good workout” for Godbold’s men.

Lowestoft Academy striker Josh Harvey celebrated his 16th birthday with a first-ever appearance which almost ended in style with a late winner – but the effort was disallowed.

Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division side Loughborough University – managed by former Ipswich Town star, Jamie Clapham – made their first-ever visit to Lowestoft on Tuesday with the match ending all square.

This time teenage striker Harvey was not to be denied – as he celebrated with a first-ever goal for the senior side.

A spokesman said it was “a really good workout for another mixed group of senior and academy players”.



