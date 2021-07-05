Ipswich Town friendly postponed

Published: 11:11 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 11:42 AM July 5, 2021

Lowestoft Town FC's Crown Meadow headquarters. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Lowestoft Town FC's scheduled pre-season friendly against an Ipswich Town XI this week has been postponed.

Jamie Godbold’s men were due to entertain an Ipswich Town XI at Crown Meadow on Wednesday, July 7.

However a club spokesman said: "The previously advertised pre season friendly at home to Ipswich Town on Wednesday evening has been postponed.

"It is hoped that the game can be rearranged at a later date.

"Our next pre season friendly will be at home to Felixstowe & Walton on Saturday, July 10 with a 3pm kick off."

A Lowestoft Town squad, featuring first teamers, trialists and academy players, started pre-season well with a 5-0 home victory over Caister on Friday, July 2.

The Blues led 1-0 at the interval after winger Ryan Hawkins had coolly converted a penalty.

New signing Harry Knights superbly headed home Jack Wilkinson's free kick to double the advantage before Louis McIntosh fired home a brace.

Owen Murphy sealed victory with a fifth late on in an entertaining encounter.



