Leiston triumph after eight goal thriller

Lowestoft Town 3, Leiston 5

Lowestoft Town and Leiston joined in with the Christmas festivities by producing an eight-goal thriller to keep the crowd of 764 entertained despite the foul weather.

In the end it was Leiston who were faster on the break and more clinical in the penalty area as they took the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division points to complete a league double over the Trawlerboys.

A blistering opening five minutes saw Joe Marsden cut in from the right to test Warren Burwood with Lowestoft replying with a Ryan Hawkins cross cum shot which had Sam Donkin stretching backwards as the ball landed on top of the bar and finished on the roof of the net.

Lowestoft Town's Ryan Hawkins taking a free-kick. Defending for Leiston is Joseph Marsden. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Leiston took the lead in the 13th minute when Lowestoft failed to close down Sigi Odelusi who sent in a screamer from 25 yards into the top corner of the net.

Lowestoft Town's Josh Harvey scores for Lowestoft. Leiston goalkeeper Sam Donkin and Leiston No.5 Adam Bailey-Dennis also in the picture. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft hit back seven minutes later when Tommy Smith crossed from the left and 16-year-old Josh Harvey stretched to control the ball with his first touch and send it past Donkin with his second.

Lowestoft Town's Josh Harvey celebrating. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

It took just five minutes for Leiston to restore their lead when Burwood’s poor clearance under pressure left the Lowestoft defence in disarray giving Will Davies a simple tap in.

Lowestoft should have levelled again but after Ryan Jarvis’ shot was parried Harvey was inches over with his follow up.

Just after the half hour Leiston hit a third goal created by Adam Mills - looking suspiciously offside - to set up Finlay Barnes to shoot past Burwood.

Lowestoft made a strong start to the second half and for 10 minutes had Leiston pegged back in their own area with a number of free kicks and corners.

However the visitors weathered the storm and broke quickly after catching Smith in possession and Mills was left free to net a fourth goal for Leiston.

Goals continues to flow and after Harvey’s effort had been parried Ryan Jarvis pulled Lowestoft back into the game after firing home from 18 yards.

Lowestoft were then knocked back by a sucker goal as George Quantrell saw Burwood off his line and from just inside the half sent a shot dipping over the keeper into the net with seven minutes to play.

There was still time for substitute Kieran Higgs to shoot into the roof of the net for a third Lowestoft goal four minutes from the end.

Good Christmas fare for spectators but a result that saw Lowestoft drop to the bottom of the table.

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Burwood, Ruffles, Smith, Jarvis, Tann, Cole, Hawkins, Barbor (sub McIntosh (77), Reed, Harvey (sub Higgs 76), Murphy (sub Johnson 76), Subs (not used): Knights, Lane.

LEISTON: Donkin, Marsden, Saunders, Eagle, Bailey-Dennis, Hutchings, Barnes (sub Keller 86), Quantrell, Davies, Odelusi, Mills (sub Hunter 90+2), Subs (not used): Mesuria, Bak, Podd.