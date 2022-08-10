Keenly contested racing in tough conditions on Oulton Broad

Turbulent conditions on the course proved difficult for the Hydroplane and GT Monohull classes, especially with the group handicap starts of the OSY400 Yamatos.

With the Oulton Broad circuit changing by the second or minute, a good, well timed start with clear water ahead can be of great advantage to those earlier starters in the opening laps but does provide good highly competitive midfield racing.

Sportsboat for the highly prestigious Tom Percival Trophy as part of the "Stewart Racing" sponsored event sadly commenced with 88 Colin Stewart unable to start his engine, eliminating him from the first two heats but thankfully he was out for the third heat.

High expectations saw the welcome arrival of 4 Colin Jelf but gremlins struck towards the end of heat one and he pulled up on the back straight to prevent serious engine damage.This left the club's new driver Lewis Houben to successfully complete his first full event against spectators' favourite, 19 Leon Wigg who lifted the trophy, just 40 points ahead of a creditable drive by Lewis.

Another of the LOBMBC's historic trophies, the Earl Howe, for group handicapped Hydroplanes saw seven OSY Yamatos take on the high speed 9 Wayne Turner over the lumpy course with the spray flying at the Wherry Buoy.

9 Wayne Turner slices his way through the Yamatos. - Credit: John Soanes

Whilst the fights for podium positions took place, two drivers who made their presence felt, constantly pressing for position were 73 Brian Shulver and 37 James Bowman who are improving weekly and obviously really enjoying their sport.

First place went to the Mosquito of 28 Wayne Moyse, 9 Wayne Turner took second and the distinct chequered flagged craft of 64 Ben Sallis was well deserved third.

GT15 Monohulls chopped up the short course, racing for the Douglas Raphael Memorial Trophy and three new drivers took full advantage of their starting positions.

11 Abbie Haylock and 88 Poppy Stewart were unable to get into the mix, leaving 9 Jared Duncan to take first place with 21 Riley Hudson second and 14 Mason Jessop third.

The seven GT 30s fought hard to catch the "scratch" boat of 8 Darrel Hibbert with the drivers being thrown about in their boats as they struggled to hold control as they leapt from the water and rolled side to side.

26 Joseph Haylock used all his experience in the second heat narrowly missing out on a first in a determined charge for the line, taking second overall, with 34 Paul Penfold managing a second place in the third heat but having to settle for a podium third as Darrel Hibbert took the LOBMBC Trophy.