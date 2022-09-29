Second half goals see Yachtsmen sail through in FA Trophy

WROXHAM 5 LOWESTOFT TOWN 1

In this Isuzu FA Trophy encounter Wroxham gained revenge for their league defeat four days earlier to progress into the third qualifying round.

Wroxham made three changes to Tuesday’s line up bringing in Shaun Taylor, Ryan Curtis and Conley Poynter whilst Lowestoft made two, starting with Warren Burwood in goal and Sam Johnson.

As with the league encounter this was again a game of two differing halves but in reverse to the earlier fixture.

Lowestoft started off as they finished the league encounter in complete command of proceedings but found the home defence much more resilient leaving Sam Blair relevantly untroubled.

Lowestoft opened the scoring in the 27th minute.

Louis McIntoh won the ball back in midfield before putting Adam Hipperson through to net his third goal against the Yachtsmen in the two games.

Adam Hipperson and Jake Reed celebrate after Lowestoft took the lead. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Jake Reed then sent a drive just wide before the whole complexion of the game changed as Wroxham equalised five minutes before the break.

Credit must go to Matt Hayden who played a superb ball through to send Ryan Miles clear to round Burwood and tap into an empty net.

Boosted by that goal Wroxham came out with all guns firing at the start of the second half and took the lead in the 48th minute when a low cross from the left squirmed under Burwood to give Curtis an easy goal.

Lowestoft responded with Blair forced into two excellent saves to turn headers from substitute Josh Harvey and Travis Cole over the bar as Lowestoft forced five successive corners.

However any hopes of a comeback were ended as Wroxham hit a third goal with Hayden cutting in from the right, waltzing around two defenders before shooting past Burwood.

Within a minute Hayden had added a fourth goal as the Yachtsmen continued to sail through the floundering Trawlerboys.

With the visitors defence all at sea, Miles put the icing on the cake with a fifth goal 10 minutes from time.

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Burwood, Ruffles, Johnson, McIntosh (sub Harvey 54), Cole, Nunn, Haylock (sub Logan 74), Hinton (sub Eagle 72), Reed, Henderson, Hipperson. Subs (not used): Lane, Holt, Pollock, Sherwood.

REFEREE: Me M Grant

Attendance 271.