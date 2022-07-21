Lowestoft ready for Walsham-le-Willows pre-season encounter

Pre-season friendly action, with Jake Reed (blue) battling for the ball during the Great Yarmouth Town 0 Lowestoft Town 2 victory. - Credit: Bryan Grint

A Suffolk derby awaits Lowestoft Town FC for their first home fixture of the new 2022/23 campaign.

With the new Pitching In Isthmian League One North division fixtures having been unveiled, Lowestoft will kick off the new season on August 13 with an away game at Great Wakering Rovers.

Jamie Godbold's men will travel on the opening day to the Essex side, who play at Burroughs Park, near Southend on Sea.

With a full midweek programme taking place immediately after the opening weekend, Lowestoft's first home game will see Stowmarket Town visit Crown Meadow on Tuesday, August 16.

Derby day will take centre stage on bank holiday Monday, August 29 as Gorleston host Lowestoft Town at Crown Meadow - courtesy of the two club's new groundshare for the season.

Lowestoft will then host Gorleston in the reverse fixture at Crown Meadow on Boxing Day (Monday, December 26).

Ahead of the new campaign, Lowestoft have forged links with New Body Gym Lowestoft to hold sessions and help the players prepare for the season ahead at the recently opened gym on Leyland Court.

With two further friendly matches to be played over the next two Saturdays, Jamie Godbold's men have secured four wins out of four and are yet to concede a goal in pre-season thus far.

Last Saturday, July 16 goals in either half from Louis McIntosh and Josh Harvey sealed a 0-2 away win at Great Yarmouth Town.

And in the sweltering conditions at Crown Meadow on Tuesday evening, Harvey's superb header from Rob Eagle's free kick in the first half secured a 1-0 win over Sheringham.

Preparations continue on Saturday, July 23 as The Trawlerboys host Walsham-le-Willows at 3pm at Crown Meadow, ahead of a final friendly against Dereham at home on July 30.

Tickets for both matches cost £5 for adults and £1 for U16s.

Blues boss Godbold admitted this week that triallists are still being assessed with talks continuing for potential new signings.











