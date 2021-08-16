Opening day defeat for Trawlerboys

Published: 2:17 PM August 16, 2021

LOWESTOFT TOWN 0, BARWELL 3

A new season always starts with a lot of optimism but that feeling soon disappeared as Lowestoft Town were well beaten by visiting Barwell.

Only some desperate defending and important saves by Luis Tibbles kept the score down to three.

Lowestoft Town FC v Barwell FC, with Lowestoft goalkeeper Luis Tibbles in action. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft gave debuts to both Harry Knights and Sam Johnson with Ryan Jarvis and Chris Henderson returning to the club.

Lowestoft Town captain Ryan Jarvis and Barwell's Ben Stephens - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town's Chris Henderson and Barwell's Dominic Brown-Hill. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft made a lively start to this Piching In Southern Central League encounter and were awarded a penalty after just four minutes as Jake Reed was brought down just inside the penalty area but Ryan Hawkins saw his spot kick saved by Liam Castle.

In the next minute Henderson’s cross saw Reed’s header fly over the top.

Lowestoft were left to rue those early misses as Brady Hickey and Ed Nisevic took control in midfield and Osebi Abadaki gave Dylan Ruffles a torrid time down the left flank.

A ball played through the middle saw Abadaki race clear but Tibbles came out to block the goalbound effort.

Lowestoft Town's Dylan Ruffles and Barwell's Osebi Abadaki. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Barwell scored the goal they had been threatening in the 34th minute.

Carta got to the byeline before pulling the ball back for Barwell debutant Ben Stevens to prod home by the near post.

Lowestoft Town's Harry Knights and Barwell's Osebi Abadaki. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Abadaki saw another effort saved by Tibbles before being forced off by injury to be replaced by Jahran Davidson-Miller.

Hopes of a second half comeback were soon dashed as Nisevic’s excellent cross picked out the run of Hickey who powered his header past the helpless Tibbles.

In a rare chance for Lowestoft, Louis McIntosh set up Hawkins who badly miscued his effort wide.

In a bid to liven things up Lowestoft sent on attacker Kieran Higgs in place of defender Adam Tann.

Action from Lowestoft Town FC v Barwell FC shows Lowestoft's Sam Johnson and Barwell's Isiah Bazeley - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

However Lowestoft were hit again when they failed to clear and the ball reached Stevens who sent a ferocious drive through a crowded area into the top corner.

After both Hickey and Stevens had been substituted, the introduction of Marcus Wilkinson added a bit of pace to the Trawlerboys attack and they begin to threaten the Barwell goal again.

However it was obviously not going to be Lowestoft’s day as Reed nodded the ball down to Wilkinson who saw his effort rebound down and out off the underside of the bar and Reed’s final header was well saved by Castle.

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Tibbles, Ruffles, Johnson, Jarvis, Knights, Tann (sub Higgs 69), Hawkins (sub M Wilkinson 75), Murphy, Reed, Henderson, McIntosh (sub Barbor 85). Subs (not used): Sherwood, Burwood.

BARWELL: Castle, Stabana, Putman, Brown-Hill, Bazeley, Nisevic, Bower, Carta, Stephens (sub Higginson 83), Hickey (sub Jeremy Abbey 66), Abadaki (sub Davidson-Miller 43). Subs (not used): Walton, Edwards.

Referee: Mr T Harvey

Attendance: 357.