Teen striker Harvey on target once more as Blues draw with Biggleswade

LOWESTOFT TOWN 1 BIGGLESWADE TOWN 1

Lowestoft Town were unable to reproduce the good form of the previous week and had to settle for a draw in this Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division clash against one of their rivals in the relegation stakes.

Jamie Godbold’s hopes of being able to name an unchanged side were again thwarted with both Marcus Wilkinson and Kieran Higgs calling off through illness with their places taken by Jake Reed and Ryan Hawkins.

Lowestoft's Jake Reed - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Despite both teams needing a win to move away from the danger zone the game seemed devoid of any real urgency and was as dreary as the weather.

Lowestoft were again guilty of making a poor start and they went a goal down again after just four minutes.

Defensively they were way off the pace as Joe Neal started the move for Biggleswade and then continued his run into the area to collect a return pass from Jack Vasey before shooting across Luis Tibbles and just inside the far post.

Jake Reed moved inside James Peters who brought him down on the edge of the penalty area but Jack Wilkinson’s free kick was blocked by the defensive wall.

Lowestoft’s best attempt of the first half was a diving header from Josh Harvey from a Hawkins cross which flashed just past the outside of the post.

Lowestoft introduced 16-year-old Owen Lane for his Crown Meadow debut two minutes after the break and his appearance signalled a 10 minute purple spell for the Trawlerboys.

Firstly Tai Fleming’s drive was parried by keeper Josh Hill and Ryan Jarvis’ follow up deflected wide.

From the resultant corner Lowestoft levelled the scores.

Under pressure as he came for the ball keeper Hill failed to hold it and as the ball fell free Harvey was again on the spot to send his downward header through the crowded area into the net.

Lowestoft's Joshua Harvey. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Reed broke clear down the right but as he moved into the area his shot was deflected into the side netting.

Lane was next to try his luck but the ball was just wide of the far post with Harvey just failing to get a touch.

That momentum though soon petered out and the game finished with a number of niggling fouls and cautions which ended with Biggleswade being reduced to 10 men with full back Kane Farrell receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Hawkins.

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Tibbles, Ruffles (sub Lane 49), J Wilkinson, Jarvis, Knights, Cole, Murphy, Fleming, Reed, Harvey (sub Sherwood 80), Hawkins. Subs (not used): Tann, Barbor, Burwood.

BIGGLESWADE TOWN: Hill, Shaw, Farrell, Peters, Hall, Short (sub Squire 88), Andoh, Parker, Neal, Vasey (sub Silva 74), D’Arcy (sub Owens 77). Subs (not used): Howe.

Referee: Mr T Harvey

Attendance: 354