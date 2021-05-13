Blues 'over the moon' as young defender joins Boro

Published: 12:35 PM May 13, 2021

Lowestoft Town defender Josh Wells featuring against an Ipswich XI in September 2020 at Crown Meadow. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

A Lowestoft Town youngster has moved 250 miles north, and five steps up the football pyramid.

Josh Wells has signed professional terms with Middlesborough, and will link up with the Championship club's academy set-up from July.

The 6ft 3in tall central defender had been on trial with the Teesside club last month, and impressed academy bosses in academy fixtures for the club, including scoring a last-minute winner against Wolves on his debut for the under-18s.

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold took to Twitter following the news.

He said: "This is brilliant news for Josh and also great news for Lowestoft Town.

"While disappointed to lose Josh, he's the second player in two years to sign for a professional club."

Welcome to young defender Josh Wells, who joins #Boro's Academy set-up after impressing on trial ✍️ #UTB https://t.co/yln8EczIk9 — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) May 11, 2021

The 18-year-old also has non-league experience at Thetford Town before joining the east coast club.

Trawlerboys' assistant manager Andy Reynolds said: "Everyone is delighted for Josh and we're all over the moon. This contract for him represents an opportunity to ensure he has a good long career as a professional footballer and we wish him well.

"We hope he can make a real success of it.

"For our football club, and our area, it is great to see that if you are as committed as someone like Josh in terms of what he has put into the academy, training and the sacrifices he has made to ultimately achieve this then I think everyone would have to say he has paid some dues along the way.

"He knows he has to show as much commitment as he has to us, to his new club and to his career and if he can do that then he has an unbelievable platform to be successful.

"Having two players go off to the Championship this season shows what can be achieved with the right attitude and application.

"As a club, we understand that for some players, that is our role in their development and one we are more than happy to take on."