Sheringham shock The Blues causing FA Cup upset

LOWESTOFT TOWN 0 SHERINGHAM 1

Thurlow Nunn League Sheringham caused a big Emirates FA Cup upset by inflicting a first defeat of the season on Lowestoft Town at the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium.

It was the Shannocks first FA Cup victory over the Trawlerboys at the 10th attempt.

Sheringham shocked the home side by taking the lead after just 28 seconds of this Emirates FA Cup first round qualifying.

From Lowestoft’s kick off the ball was played forward towards the left flank.

Ryan Haylett immediately pumped the ball back upfield where the flight of the ball deceived Sam Nunn to allow Jamie Smith to nip behind him and lob over the advancing Luke Holt.

That blow unsettled the Lowestoft defence and for the next few minutes they looked all at sea faced by a speedy visiting attack.

Lowestoft suffered a further blow when Rob Eagle went down after nine minutes and needed to be replaced by Louis McIntosh.

Although Lowestoft went on to dominate possession during the first half they created few clear cut chances.

Rhys Logan saw an effort cleared off the line by Haylett and later crossed for Jake Reed to get in a far post header which was held by Denham Oliver.

Lowestoft Town's Jake Reed v Sheringham FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC

Reed then created a bit of space but his 20 yard drive cannoned out off the base of the post.

The second half started with Alfie Mattocks breaking away but shooting straight at Holt.

For the rest of the game Lowestoft pounded away at the well marshaled Sheringham defence.

Adam Hipperson cut in from the left but his rising drive was tipped over by Oliver. Travis Cole and Logan both saw headers flash over the top.

A rare Sheringham counter saw Jamie Nelson send a cross flashing across the face of the Lowestoft goal but Lowestoft were soon back on the offensive and Reed saw another header blocked in front of the goal.

You could sense it was not Lowestoft’s day when Kyle Haylock saw his effort from the edge of the area crash against the crossbar.

Sheringham packed their defence for the few remaining minutes to claim a memorable and hard fought victory.

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Holt, Norman, Murphy, Eagle (Sub McIntosh 9), Cole, Nunn, Logan (Sub Haylock 62), D Hinton (Sub Harvey 68), Reed, Henderson, Hipperson. Subs (not used) Ruffles, Johnson, Lane, Burwood

SHERINGHAM: Oliver, Haylett, Mattocks, G Hinton, Cox, Wenn, Hogan (Sub Lawrence-Catetc 81), Abbott, Smith, Cory (sub Wilson-Towns 90), Nelson. Subs (not used) Halliday, Bobby

REFEREE: Mr C Charles

Attendance: 444