Trawlerboys up for FA Cup clash

Published: 3:47 PM September 3, 2021

Lowestoft Town players Jake Reed and Sam Johnson celebrate after Reed scored the opening goal in The Trawlerboys 4-2 defeat at Leiston. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town head to Hertfordshire as they start their FA Cup journey tomorrow (Saturday).

The Trawlerboys face a tough away match in the first qualifying round at Bishop’s Stortford.

The Bishops are currently 20th in the Isthmian League Premier Division, after two draws and two defeats from their first four league games.

Buoyed by four new loan signings – defender Tai Fleming arriving from Vanarama National League side Kings Lynn Town last Friday, after Lowestoft had welcomed Colin Oppong, Ola Bello and Tommy Smith on loan from Ipswich Town earlier in the week – Jamie Godbold’s men picked up their first Pitching In Southern League Premier Central victory of the season last Saturday.

Injured Bello missed out, but there were debuts for Fleming and Smith, as Oppong shone up front on his Crown Meadow return.

Fellow striker Jake Reed took the plaudits, firing a second-half hat-trick to seal a superb comeback 3-2 win – after 10-man Alvechurch led 2-0 on 53 minutes.

The Trawlerboys took their momentum in the eagerly-awaited Suffolk derby at Leiston on Bank Holiday Monday, as Reed and Owen Murphy gave them a dream start with two goals in 10 minutes.

The contest turned in the 25th minute when Adam Mills was brought down by Fleming, who was deemed to have committed a professional foul and was sent off.

A few minutes later Leiston reduced the arrears, before equalising in the 42nd minute.

Chris Henderson was denied by a fine block from Adam Bailey-Dennis after the break, before Leiston made it 3-2 in the 69th minute.

Reed shot over before Higgs headed wide for Lowestoft, before Leiston sub Jamie Eaton-Collins scored in injury time for a 4-2 win that leaves The Trawlerboys in 19th place with three points from the opening five league games.

Tomorrow’s FA Cup tie provides a reunion for Godbold with current Stortford captain Ryan Henshaw – the former long serving AFC Sudbury central defender – who the Lowestoft boss managed in his time at Sudbury.

Admitting his side will “go for it” on Saturday, Godbold said: “It’s a tough draw.

"But we will go there knowing that with the magic of the FA Cup any team can beat anyone else.”