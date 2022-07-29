'A huge signing': Sixth new recruit for Lowestoft delights Blues boss

Lowestoft Town FC have completed their sixth signing of the summer with exciting attacker Adam Hipperson joining The Blues.

Manager Jamie Godbold has hailed the arrival of the attacking midfielder as "a huge signing" - admitting that Hipperson had been a target for The Blues "for a number of years".

With The Trawlerboys set to kick off the new Pitching In Isthmian League One North season away at Great Wakering Rovers on August 13, Lowestoft have beaten off fierce competition to seal the signing of Hipperson from Dereham for an undisclosed fee.

The attacker will team up once more with his former Magpies skipper David Hinton at Crown Meadow in the forthcoming season.

Renowned for his trickery, creativity, dead ball deliveries and goalscoring abilities, the attacking midfielder becomes the sixth summer signing for The Trawlerboys - following on from the captures of talented attacking midfielder Kyle Haylock, the return of fans favourite Rob Eagle, the signing of "leader" David Hinton last month prior to the capture of talented right back Charlie Norman at the weekend and dominant centre half Sam Nunn earlier this week.

Hipperson is expected to go straight into the Blues squad ahead of tomorrow's tough test at King's Lynn Town at The Walks (1pm kick off).

Ahead of that, Blues boss Jamie Godbold admitted he was “delighted” to have signed a player that The Blues had watched closely for a number of years.

A former Norwich City, Acle United and Norwich United attacker, Hipperson joined Dereham Town in June 2018 firing an excellent 45 goals in 113 league games for The Magpies.

Godbold said: "He has been on our radar and a target for me for a number of years.

"Every season he seems to produce and provide real good quality - and we hope that will continue.

"Without doubt Adam has been one of the best players at this level.

"I am delighted to bring him into the squad - he is a huge signing.

"He is a winger/attacking midfielder who scores goals, creates goals, is good on the ball and provides lots of opportunities for his teammates.

"I've been after him for a number of years, so to finally get his signature is fantastic."

Lowestoft Town FC chairman Gary Keyzor said: "We thank Dereham for all their co-operation with this deal."