Away day joy for Blues as they complete double over Stratford

Jake Reed in action for Lowestoft Town FC at Tamworth. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Stratford Town 1, Lowestoft Town 2

Lowestoft ended a run of eight league games without a win by completing a league double over Stratford Town.

The Trawlerboys were able to recall both Ryan Jarvis and Jake Reed after they completed their suspensions.

Lowestoft made their customary slow start and found themselves a goal down after just five minutes.

William Grocott played the ball forward to Jack Storer who held off his marker to shoot past Warren Burwood.

Stratford were well on top at this stage but Lowestoft remained composed and started to get back into the game and equalised in the 20th minute.

Marcus Wilkinson and his namesake Jack combined down the left and the latter lofted a hanging ball to the far post where Reed outjumped keeper Louis Beresford to head home from close range.

With the strong wind behind them Lowestoft then enjoyed a good spell on top.

Tai Fleming sent Marcus Wilkinson clear of the back four but as he raced into the penalty area he could only drive the ball into the side netting.

Another fine move saw Jarvis send Reed through and when he played the ball inside Owen Murphy's drive was deflected wide.

From the resultant corner Lowestoft took the lead.

Beresford failed to hold Jack Wilkinson's flag kick, two Lowestoft efforts came out off the post before Tai Fleming thundered the ball home from 12 yards.

Facing the strong wind in the second period Lowestoft knew they were going to have to defend well and to a man they stood up to the task repelling most of the home attacks.

When attacking, the front men of Reed, Josh Harvey and Higgs - after he replaced the youngster - kept the Bards defence stretched.

Storer and Ashley Sammons sent shots from distance straight at Burwood but it was Lowestoft who had the final say as Higgs found Murphy whose well struck shot was only parried by Beresford and scrambled away.

This was Lowestoft's best all round performance of the season and fully deserving the three points.

Stratford Town: Beresford, Vann (Sub McGurk), Magunda, Williams, Lafferty (Sub Andoh), Grocott, Sammons, Obeng (Wakefield), Storer, Wilson, Dawes. Subs (not used) O'Regan, Whittingham

Lowestoft Town: Burwood, Ruffles, J Wilkinson, Fleming, Tann, Cole, Murphy, Jarvis, Reed, Harvey (sub Higgs), M Wilkinson (sub Knights). Subs (not used): Johnson, McIntosh, Tibbles.

Referee: Mr A Clarke

Attendance: 268