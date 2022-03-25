Buoyant Blues prepare to face league leaders ahead of derby day

Two matches in four days await a Lowestoft Town side buoyed by a “terrific” win against a “very, very good side.”

Jamie Godbold’s men became the first team to beat second-placed Coalville Town at their home ground all season following a superb 2-3 away win last Saturday.

Goals from Travis Cole, Adam Tann and a stunning free kick from Louis McIntosh sealed victory and set up a Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division clash with leaders Banbury United at Crown Meadow tomorrow (March 26).

With a change in formation aiding the Blues, Godbold said: “It was a terrific result, a terrific performance against a very, very good side.

“We were well deserving of the three points, and the only downside was that results did not go for us.

“Harry Knights was ill, Mitchell Belmar was injured and that left us a bit short defensively - so we changed it up a bit with the formation.

“We spoke to the players on the journey down, and went through the detail, and they responded positively.





“We have had to chop and change throughout the season with Covid and all the injuries we’ve had and this shows we can adapt and be flexible if needed.

“The performance levels put in on Saturday - with Higgsy and Marcus fantastic out wide and Tanny exceptional as he rolled back the years in midfield - has given us some food for thought.

“But everyone played their part as they all put in 7/10 performances, with a few eight and nines mixed in, so it is hard to pick anyone out individually as collectively we beat a very good side becoming the first team to beat them all season at home.

“That is all credit to the boys.

“Now it is a challenge to repeat that level of performance and keep the momentum going.”

Despite Saturday’s superb win, results elsewhere saw Lowestoft slip to the bottom of the table - but the three current teams in the relegation places all have a number of games in hand on teams above them.

With eight league matches remaining, Lowestoft face league leaders Banbury tomorrow ahead of a Tuesday trip to Suffolk rivals Needham Market.

It will then be six matches to play in the space of 21 days in April - with four matches at home and four away to be played between now and April 23.

With defender Josh Wells extending his loan deal from Middlesborough for another month, defenders Knights and Jack Wilkinson and keeper Warren Burwood are likely to return to contention tomorrow after illness and injuries.