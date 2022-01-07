Lowestoft aiming to avenge opening day defeat at Barwell

Lowestoft Town's Josh Harvey scores for Lowestoft. Leiston goalkeeper Sam Donkin and Leiston No.5 Adam Bailey-Dennis also in the picture. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town FC will head to Leicestershire tomorrow looking to start the new year in style.

After The Trawlerboys scheduled trip to Needham Market on New Year’s Day was postponed last Friday afternoon amid a combination of injuries, illness and positive Covid-19 tests among players and management at the home side, Jamie Godbold’s men will be back in Pitching In Southern League Premier Central action tomorrow.

After slipping to the bottom of the table just after Christmas, the Blues boss challenged his players to respond ahead of a run of seven games in just 36 days.

Lowestoft, who are six points behind the Leicestershire-based side but have three games in hand, will be seeking to avenge an opening day defeat at Barwell following the 0-3 reversal at Crown Meadow on August 14.

But buoyed by two wins and a draw in their last three encounters at the UK Flooring Direct ground, The Trawlerboys are aiming to continue that good run on Saturday.

Godbold said: “With last Friday afternoon’s call off it meant that we’d played just twice in the last month, so we’ve been working hard trying to keep the fitness levels up.

“In the tough times we have in this current climate that can be difficult with the regular Covid tests the players are having to do, and then awaiting the results.

“It means that Jake Reed will miss the Barwell game after a positive Covid test, but we worked hard in training this week in preparation for Barwell.

“It has been a rude awakening for the players and management seeing us at the bottom of the table as we’ve not been able to contribute to that over the course of the last month, as other teams have taken advantage of us not playing to pick up points.

“So, we need to respond and this is a huge test of character for us – we have to see a response as we are in the business end of the season.”

Godbold added: “There’s about 10 teams down there who could easily slip into more danger.

"We are going to a ground where we’ve done well over recent seasons looking to come back with something.

“Barwell have beaten some top teams, but regardless of who we play we know that to get points we have got to be on it and work hard for each other.”

Lowestoft are hopeful that Tommy Smith will be available as they look to extend his loan spell from Ipswich Town, but Tai Fleming has returned to King’s Lynn.

Godbold said: “With a change of manager at Lynn Tai wanted a chance to impress the new boss and play at the highest level, which is understandable.

“We’re obviously sad to see Tai go as he has been really good for us.”