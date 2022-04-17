Defeat for Trawlerboys as they continue battle for survival

ALVECHURCH 2 LOWESTOFT TOWN 0

While there is life there is hope and while it is still mathematically possible - however slight it may be - The Trawlerboys will fight to complete the great escape.

That will be the message sent out as Lowestoft face a massive task of getting maximum points from the last two Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division fixtures – a local derby against Needham Market at home tomorrow on bank holiday Monday (April 18) and a visit to promotion contenders Rushall Olympic on Saturday.

That fight was certainly evident on Saturday when they matched their play off chasing hosts, Alvechurch, throughout the game despite falling to a two goal defeat.

With no new injury concerns Jamie Godbold was able to name an unchanged side.

There was a lively start to the match with Lowestoft showing a determined attacking game and they were close to taking a second minute lead.

A long throw in from Jack Wilkinson on the right was flicked on by Jake Reed but Josh Harvey’s instinctive stab took the paint off the outside of the post.

Alvechurch too were intent on attack, making full use of the steep slope in their favour, with Danny Waldron breaking through before poking a poor effort wide of the goal.

In recent games Lowestoft have been making full use of set pieces and it nearly paid off again on Saturday in the 15th minute but Adam Tann’s header from Wilkinson’s corner was a couple of inches too high.

Play continued in a similar manner but with defences looking compact there were few clear cut chances.

It was somewhat against the run of play when Alvechurch took the lead in the 33rd minute.

A quick throw on the left saw the impressive Tyrell Skeen-Hamilton swing the ball across to Tomiwa Solanke on the other flank and his instant cross was glanced past Luis Tibbles by Waldron and in off the inside of the post.

Knowledge of the peculiarities of the pitch was instrumental in the second goal four minutes from the break as Nicholas Clayton-Phillips' high ball took reared up over Harry Knights to allow Zak Brown to run through and shoot past Tibbles.

Playing down the slope in the second period Lowestoft pressed to get back into the game and much of the half was spent in the Alvechurch half but that vital final touch wouldn’t come.

Alvechurch still looked dangerous on the counter and from one such break Waldron’s shot came out off the post.

ALVECHURCH: Phillips, Cassidy, Burton, Turton, Willetts, Carter, Solanke (sub Hallahan 88), Brown, Waldron, Clayton-Phillips (sub Bellis 79), Skeen-Hamilton (sub Sephton 94). Subs (not used): Patterson, Asomugha.

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Tibbles, Fleming, J Wilkinson, Jarvis (sub Ruffles 81), Knights, Cole, Higgs, Tann (sub Lane 69), Reed, Harvey (sub Pollock 60), McIntosh. Subs (not used): Wells, M Wilkinson.

Referee: Mr R Williams

Attendance: 265