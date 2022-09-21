Seed Growers hit for four as Blues maintain 100pc start in the league
Terry Lynes
- Credit: Shirley D Whitlow
LOWESTOFT TOWN 4 COGGESHALL TOWN 0
Lowestoft Town extended their 100 per cent start to the Pitching In Isthmian League North season with a 4-0 victory over Coggeshall Town which was as comfortable as it sounds.
The Trawlerboys took control from the start and there was an early booking for Josh Hughes following a couple of hefty challenges on Kyle Haylock in the opening four minutes.
For the first half hour Lowestoft did everything but score with Adam Hipperson and Owen Murphy causing mayhem down the Trawlerboys left flank.
The breakthrough had to come and it duly arrived like the proverbial London buses with three goals in eight minutes, all stemming from the left flank.
In the 32nd minute Murphy played Dave Hinton down the flank and from his cross Henderson's shot was parried by Akan George but it fell nicely for Haylock to net his first competitive goal for the club.
The Seed Growers were then hit by a second goal in the 38th minute with Hipperson’s accurate low cross tucked away by Henderson at the far post.
Within a minute Jake Reed’s curling effort from the corner of the penalty area crashed against the angle of post and bar but the Trawlerboys leading scorer was not to be denied and a minute later he was on hand to head home another left wing cross at the far post.
A measure of Lowestoft’s control was that Luke Holt was called into serious action for the first and only time in the 49th minute when he produced a superb save to turn over a thunderous header from Daniel Ogunleye.
After that brief flurry Lowestoft took control again and added a fourth goal in the 69th minute.
From a Louis McIntosh free kick Haylock saw his header pushed against the post by George but was first to react to hit home the rebound.
LOWESTOFT TOWN: Holt, Norman, Murphy, McIntosh, Cole, Ruffles, Haylock, Hinton (Sub Eagle 81), Reed (Sub Harvey 75), Henderson (Sub Logan 67), Hipperson. Subs (not used): Pollock, Burwood
COGGESHALL TOWN: George, Nkwonka (Sub Bell 73), Hughes, Soraf, Ahern (Sub Follea 46), Bennett, Nial, Mendes, Ogunleye, Oti (Sub Ferguson 46), King. Subs (not used): Gage, Bulauka
REFEREE: Mr A George
ATTENDANCE: 364