Buoyant Blues up for league and cup action

After starting the new year in style with their biggest league win for two years, Lowestoft Town FC are preparing for two matches in the next four days.

Fresh from a superb 1-4 away win at Barwell last Saturday, where they avenged an opening day home defeat, Jamie Godbold’s men will be back in Pitching In Southern League Premier Central action at home tomorrow.

The Trawlerboys moved up to 19th with victory in Leicestershire, after goals from Tai Fleming - who completed a loan deal move from King’s Lynn last Saturday morning - skipper Ryan Jarvis, a penalty from Kieran Higgs and a fourth from Ryan Hawkins.

The victory meant Lowestoft closed to within three points of Barwell, in 16th, with three games still in hand.

Buoyed by the win, Godbold’s men will play 17th placed Biggleswade Town tomorrow at Crown Meadow (3pm kick off) with the Bedfordshire-based side level on points with The Blues.

Lowestoft will then be in Suffolk Premier Cup action away at Stowmarket Town on Tuesday, January 18.

Godbold said: “Saturday was a really good, disciplined performance that was full of hard work and clinical finishing.

“The 3G pitch helped us play, we looked a threat from set pieces and contributed goals from all areas.

“We have not performed against the teams in an around us for some time, so we set out the target of the three points before the game and came away with the win.”

Victory was achieved without leading goalscorer Jake Reed, but the Blues hitman will return tomorrow having missed the Barwell game after a positive Covid test.

Godbold said: “I think we have played better this season, particularly at Stratford, and the win was achieved without Jake Reed who we have relied a lot on for goals over the years.

“When he has not played we’ve found goals difficult to come by - so it was great to have contributions from all over the pitch.

“Jake will be back for Saturday, and the only one missing will be Louis McIntosh who is the latest one with Covid.

“Biggleswade, like us, have been very inconsistent. We know it will be a tough game but we are fully focussed with big games coming up.”