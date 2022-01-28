Blues aiming to bounce back at Bromsgrove after Boro blow

Lowestoft Town are back on their travels tomorrow aiming to bounce back after a ‘disappointing’ defeat.

Jamie Godbold’s men slipped to a 3-0 loss in the basement battle with Nuneaton Borough last Saturday in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central clash at Crown Meadow – and fell to the bottom of the table.

But after two successive away victories in the league, The Trawlerboys head to Worcestershire on Saturday searching for a hat-trick of successive away wins as they look for a response.

They face Bromsgrove Sporting, who are just four points ahead of them in 17th place in the table.

And The Blues will be looking to complete a double over The Rouslers at the Victoria Ground tomorrow, having beaten them 2-1 at Crown Meadow in October.

After Saturday’s defeat, Godbold said: “It was a disappointing day at the office.

"We failed to impact the game in possession and out of possession.”

Injuries and illness affected the squad as Marcus Wilkinson tested positive for Covid once more last Saturday, while Owen Murphy missed out with injury and teenager Owen Lane was unavailable.

Jack Wilkinson and Tai Fleming both then suffered injuries during the game and had to be replaced.

Fleming and Murphy are likely to be available tomorrow, but Jack Wilkinson will miss out and there will be late checks over Marcus Wilkinson.

Godbold added: “Sam Johnson has had the results of his scan back on his ankle, and he is out for six weeks.

“We have made numerous efforts to get players on board, but as much as we have tried and tried there has been no joy.

“I am hoping last week’s defeat was a blip, as over the past six weeks our performances have been quite positive.

“We know we never hit the heights we can on Saturday, and we need to look for positive results starting at Bromsgrove - which is our next biggest game of the season, with 14 cup finals left for us after that.”

Ryan Hawkins, who scored the winner when Lowestoft played Bromsgrove Sporting earlier in the season, left Crown Meadow this week after it was mutually agreed to cancel his contract.

Godbold said: “We wish Ryan all the best for the future.”