Lady Luck deserts Trawlerboys at Bromsgrove

Lowestoft Town on the attack in the Bromsgrove Sporting goal area. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Bromsgrove Sporting 3, Lowestoft Town 1

With both teams needing the points in the relegation fight this was another crucial Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division game for the Trawlerboys - but again Lady Luck seemed to desert them.

Lowestoft made the worst possible start by going a goal down after just four minutes.

Jonathan Letford cut in from the right and as he played the ball across, players from both sides seemed to freeze but Connor Taylor got the merest touch to send the ball trickling just inside the post.

Five minutes later it was almost two as Nathan Hayward’s header seemed destined for the top corner until Burwood flew across his goal to palm the ball away.

From a Lowestoft left wing corner the ball finally found its way to Lane who sliced his effort well wide.

Lane almost redeemed himself on the half hour picking the ball up in his own half and running half the length of the field but his shot was saved by Oliver Taylor in the home goal.

Lowestoft suffered another blow eight minutes into the second half when Harry Knights was sent off in an incident which left players, management and supporters all equally bemused.

Lowestoft responded in the best possible way by equalising just three minutes later.

Awarded a free kick on the right, Lane flighted the ball to the far post where Jake Reed knocked the ball back across goal for Ryan Jarvis to dive and head the ball in from close range.

Burwood produced another excellent save to deny Charlie Wise before Lowestoft suffered another blow.

Burwood made another excellent save to turn away a fierce effort from Letford but in doing so dislocated his finger.

Tibbles, who had been left out of the starting line up because he was feeling unwell, was forced into action after all but from the resultant corner Toby Raison forced the ball home from close range.

With eight minutes added time indicated Bromsgrove added a third goal from William Shorrock.

There was still time for Lowestoft to be denied as Kieran Higgs' shot was cleared off the line by Raison.

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Burwood (Sub Tibbles 74), Ruffles, Murphy, Jarvis, Knights, Cole, Lane (Sub McIntosh), Fleming, Reed, Higgs, M Wilkinson (Sub Harvey 78). Subs not used: Tann, Barbor.