League's top two sides next up for Trawlerboys

Harry Knights battles for the ball during the Lowestoft Town FC v Hednesford Town FC clash. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC

Lowestoft Town FC will head to Leicestershire tomorrow as they embark on a crucial run in.

With nine more league matches now to be played in the next 36 days, the message from Blues boss Jamie Godbold is that “every game is a cup final.”

As they face five away games and four home matches over the space of the next month, the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division games are coming thick and fast.

The Blues will go head-to-head with the division’s top two sides in the next week, as Lowestoft play second placed Coalville Town at the Mander Cruickshank Solicitors Stadium tomorrow, ahead of hosting table topping Banbury United at Crown Meadow on March 26.

A midweek trip to Suffolk rivals Needham Market follows on Tuesday, March 29 ahead of six games in 21 days in April.

But despite the challenges ahead, and the difficult task of a trip to the high flying Ravens tomorrow, Blues boss Jamie Godbold said: “It’s going to be a tough journey for this young group, but it is one we are relishing.”

It comes after a narrow 0-1 reversal against 10th placed Hednesford at Crown Meadow last Saturday.

Another early goal - this time conceding after just two minutes - left The Blues with another “mountain to climb,” according to Godbold.

He said: “I thought the pitch did not help either team.

Kieran Higgs in action for Lowestoft Town FC v Hednesford Town FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC

"We were playing against one of the best footballing teams in the division and it was a really difficult day.

“Falling behind so early again has cost us at least a point.”

Lowestoft face two of the league’s most potent goalscorers tomorrow - as the league’s joint top leading goalscorer Timothy Berridge and joint third placed in the scoring ranks Billy Kee line up for Coalville Town.

Blues boss Jamie Godbold said: “The message is the same as it has been for the past month - every game is a cup final.

“The effort has been there in our performances, we’re asking for more quality.

“We need more consistency - more seven out of 10 performances from everyone.

“The belief and togetherness is still there and we seem to turn up against the better sides.

“We know we need to be really good against a really strong side, but we played well against them earlier in the season - and to come away with something we have to continue that work ethic, get some luck and add some quality to our play.”