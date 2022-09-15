Blues look to continue 100pc start in the league against Coggeshall

Lowestoft Town FC will be aiming to maintain their 100 per cent start to the league season as they prepare for two Pitching In Isthmian League One North games over the next few days.

Bouncing back in style from a disappointing Emirates FA Cup exit, Jamie Godbold's men progressed into the Isuzu FA Trophy second qualifying round after a midweek victory over Basildon United.

After all football throughout the club was cancelled last weekend as a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Lowestoft's trip to Essex was rescheduled to Tuesday.

Despite missing the injured Chris Henderson, Rob Eagle and Sam Johnson, a goal in each half from Adam Hipperson and Jake Reed stung The Bees as The Trawlerboys secured a trip to Norfolk and a "local derby" with Wroxham in the next round on September 24.

Before that, Lowestoft - who are now in sixth place in the league, just a point behind the leaders and with a game in hand - entertain 15th placed Coggeshall Town at the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Essex-based Seed Growers will return to town after their Isuzu FA Trophy tie against Gorleston at the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium on Tuesday was abandoned.

Lowestoft will then face successive trips to Trafford Park to take on Jordan Southgate's men.

The Trawlerboys will play The Yachtsmen, who are currently in 14th place, in the league on Tuesday, September 20 before another visit to Trafford Park on Saturday, September 24 for the FA Trophy second qualifying round tie.

Reflecting on the past week and looking ahead to the games coming in quick succession, Godbold said: "Once we had lost the FA Cup match, we were desperate for a game to bounce back quickly.

"Its a shame we had to wait so long, but I thought the win at Basildon was pretty comfortable in the end.

"We defended well, we were good out of possession without the ball and we scored at good times in the game that meant we finished the match with a comfortable scoreline.

"The main thing was to be in the hat for the next round and while we did that we know we have to be better.

"For us it was important to bounce back, we take the win and now the aim is to get on a good run and take that back into our league form with tough games against Coggeshall and Wroxham coming up."



























