Battling point as table topping Trawlerboys maintain unbeaten run

HULLBRIDGE SPORTS 0 LOWESTOFT TOWN 0

On their first ever meeting with Hullbridge Sports, Lowestoft failed to make it nine consecutive Pitching In Isthmian League North Division victories but they did maintain their unbeaten league start to the season.

Lowestoft were without Adam Hipperson, Rhys Logan, Josh Harvey and Adam Sherwood but were able to recall David Hinton after serving his suspension.

Lowestoft's David Hinton against Hullbridge Sports FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft were close to making an immediate impact on the game as Chris Henderson was played down the inside right channel to shoot past keeper Lewis Greene but just wide of the far post in the opening minute of the game.

Hullbridge also had an early chance with Harry Honesty working his way through but Luke Holt pushed the ball away.

Lowestoft Town in action at Hullbridge Sports FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

After that early flurry the game settled down to a midfield stalemate with neither side managing to make any inroads onto the penalty area.

Without his strike partners Jake Reed was often isolated and facing a lonely battle against the two big central defenders.

Lowestoft's Jake Reed battles against Hullbridge Sports FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Halfway through the first half Lowestoft lost Sam Nunn with Dylan Ruffles coming on to form the central defensive partnership with Travis Cole.

Hullbridge had another chance as the first half came to an end as Sonny Dutton evaded a couple of chances but Holt saved bravely at his feet.

Lowestoft's Sam Johnson in action versus Hullbridge Sports FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

From a Lee Hursit free kick Darius Ghinea volleyed over the bar.

The second half saw Hullbridge seeing more of the ball and a hectic melee in the Trawlerboys defence following a Manny Folarin free kick ended with a goalline clearance.

Lowestoft's Kyle Haylock in action versus Hullbridge Sports FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Kyle Haylock burst through in the 72nd minute only to be tackled as he prepared to shoot by George Forrest whose scream encouraged the referee to give Haylock a dodgy second yellow card reducing the Trawlerboys to 10 men.

Lowestoft played out those final minutes without any undue trouble and picked up another point from a performance far below their normal standard.

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Holt, Norman, Johnson, McIntosh, Cole, Nunn (sub Ruffles 24), Haylock, Hinton, Reed, Henderson (sub Lane 87), Murphy. Subs (not used): Eagle, Burwood.

Referee: Mr J Dann-Pye

Attendance 134