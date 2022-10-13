Table topping Trawlerboys make it eight wins from eight in league

LOWESTOFT TOWN 2 TILBURY 0

The winning run in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division continues as Lowestoft Town made it eight victories out of eight.

Tilbury were the latest to try and lower the Trawlerboys’ colours but they fared no better than their predecessors as Lowestoft's impressive start to the league season continued.

Jamie Godbold continued to vary his attacking options bringing back Kyle Haylock and Robert Eagle who was making his 200th appearance for Lowestoft.

Lowestoft again made a lively start to the game and had already created a couple of good opportunities with Jake Reed shooting straight at keeper George Marsh before they took a 13th minute lead.

Louis McIntosh sent across a left wing corner which found Travis Cole completely unmarked to head into the top of the net.

Travis Cole celebrates after giving Lowestoft Town FC the lead versus Tilbury. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Tilbury responded well and took the game to their hosts with Alex Clark causing problems down both flanks.

A quick break down the right by Clark created space for Darnell Kithamba but with just the keeper to beat he shot tamely wide.

Full back Chris Miller - always willing to support his front men - moved up to send in a vicious low drive from 25 yards which saw Luke Holt dive full length to parry round the post.

It was against the run of play when Lowestoft doubled their lead after 38 minutes.

Marsh raced from his goal to kick clear as Reed challenged but only scuffed his clearance to Kyle Haylock who from 25 yards out on the right lobbed the ball back over the keeper into the net.

Kyle Haylock celebrates after doubling Lowestoft Town FC's lead versus Tilbury. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

The second half was a scrappy affair with Tilbury having a major share of possession but without really threatening the Lowestoft goal.

An excellent through ball from Haylock sent Reed through but Marsh saved with his legs.

Clark broke clear of the Town defence but as he raced into the penalty area he stumbled and the chance was lost.

Reed and Josh Harvey were both denied by excellent tackles as the game plodded through a final nine added minutes.

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Holt, Norman, Johnson, McIntosh, Cole, Nunn (sub Ruffles 53), Haylock, Eagle (sub Henderson 46), Reed (sub Logan 80), Harvey, Hipperson. Subs (not used): Lane, Murphy.

TILBURY: March, Miller, Edwards (sub Plunkett 61), Hughes-Mason, Reeve, Martin, Jaggs (sub Salter 85), Topley (sub Harris 68), Kithamba, Knight, Clark. Subs (not used): Thackaway, Siemienczuk.

Referee: Mr O Morris-Sanders

Attendance 438.