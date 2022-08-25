League and Emirates FA Cup action for Trawlerboys

Lowestoft Town FC players, management and officials prepare for the 2022/23 campaign. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC

Lowestoft Town FC will return to Pitching In Isthmian League One North action on Saturday looking to continue an unbeaten start to the new campaign.

After starting the new season in style with back to back league wins, Jamie Godbold's men will be aiming to make it three wins from three as they host Maldon and Tiptree at The Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium.

The Trawlerboys - who were without a match last Saturday amid an ongoing FA investigation - still top the table after the opening two matches.

With tickets for Saturday's league game at home to Maldon and Tiptree now on sale online, Jamie Godbold's men will face The Jammers, who have suffered back-to-back 2-0 defeats from their opening two league games.

Currently the Essex side are bottom of the table, but they picked up their first win of the season last Saturday in the Emirates FA Cup tie after beating Harpenden Town 2-0.

It promises to be a busy week for The Blues, after Lowestoft's forthcoming fixtures were affected by the FA investigation into an earlier FA Cup game.

As a result, Lowestoft will now play Haverhill Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round next Tuesday, August 30 at The Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium.

This means that Lowestoft's scheduled Pitching In Isthmian League One North derby clash with Gorleston on bank holiday Monday, August 29 has been postponed.

The East Coast derby clash in the league has now been rescheduled and it will be played on Tuesday, October 4.

With the latest Emirates FA Cup draw having been made this week, if Lowestoft are successful in their tie with Haverhill Rovers and they progress at the weekend, they will face the winners of Sheringham or Fakenham in the FA Cup first round qualifying at the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium next Saturday, September 3.

Next Wednesday evening, The Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium will host the FA Youth Cup preliminary round as Lowestoft Town's youngsters entertain Felixstowe & Walton United.



























