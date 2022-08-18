Back to back league wins secured in superb start for Trawlerboys

Lowestoft Town have started the new Pitching In Isthmian League One North season in style with back to back wins.

The Trawlerboys top the table after the first two matches of the league campaign, with Blues boss Jamie Godbold keen to continue to build the momentum of the good start.

However, Lowestoft's forthcoming fixtures have now been affected due to an ongoing FA investigation into an earlier FA Cup game.

Lowestoft's scheduled Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round match against Mulbarton Wanderers this Saturday, August 20 at The Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium has now been postponed, as the FA investigates the previous round's encounter between Mulbarton Wanderers and Haverhill Rovers.

As yet it is not known when the tie will be played - with the possibility that Lowestoft could face three games in seven days next week.

It comes after two superb performances in the league over the past week - an opening day 0-3 away win at Great Wakering Rovers in Essex on August 13 was followed by an excellent 2-1 home win over Suffolk rivals Stowmarket Town on Tuesday night.

Godbold said: "At the start of any season I always look for the first goal, the first clean sheet and the first three points.

"So to do that all in one day last Saturday was great.

"We were really good value for the win at Great Wakering. The first half was open and although it was 0-0 there were lots of chances, but we completely dominated the second half.

"Although it took until the 80th minute for the first goal we were comfortable winners in the end.

"We made a couple of changes in the opening 10-15 minutes of the half, with Hippo and Hendo coming on.

"Hendo was outstanding assisting Jake Reed for the first goal, before scoring the second himself."

Travis Cole headed home an 88th minute third goal to seal victory. Godbold added: "I thought our fitness was excellent and that's down to Cion's efforts and the players working so hard over the past six weeks as all that pre season effort was rewarded on a good day.

"We knew Tuesday would be tough against a quality outfit, but at the same time I look at our squad and I believe we are too.

"We got off to the best possible start with a goal from Hendo in the third minute and carried on with Reedy doing what Jake does best in finishing superbly from Chris' brilliant through ball.

"I thought we were in good control of the game in the second half, and although Stowmarket had more of the ball I felt we were comfortable and we defended really well.

"The supporters were excellent, there was a really great atmosphere and on the pitch I could not pick a man of the match on the night.

"Having secured back to back wins, and with a home tie in the FA Cup, it is a bit disappointing to miss out this weekend.

"We have got good momentum at the moment and now we await the outcome of the FA investigation."