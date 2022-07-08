Lowestoft Town FC discover FA Cup and FA Trophy opponents
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
The draws for the early rounds of the Emirates FA Cup and the Isuzu FA Trophy have been made.
Lowestoft Town FC have been handed a home tie in the FA Cup Preliminary Round, with the game due to be played on August 20, 2022.
After tie number 59 had been drawn, The Blues were pitted to face the winners of Haverhill Rovers or Mulbarton Wanderers.
Lowestoft will discover who they will play when Haverhill and Mulbarton - who both play in the Thurlow Nunn League - face one another in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on August 6.
Meanwhile, the Isuzu FA Trophy draw for the opening two rounds were also made this lunchtime.
Lowestoft will enter this competition at the first round qualifying stage.
Jamie Godbold's men have been pitted with an away tie at fellow Isthmian League North Division side Basildon United on Saturday, September 10.
If successful in this opening Isuzu FA Trophy tie, Lowestoft will be on their travels again in the second round qualifying on September 24, with a potential match against the winners of the Wroxham and East Grinstead Town encounter.