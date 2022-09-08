Blues aim to bounce back as they begin FA Trophy journey

Lowestoft Town's Louis McIntosh on the ball in The Blues Emirates FA Cup First Round Qualifying defeat against Sheringham. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC

Lowestoft Town FC manager Jamie Godbold has called on his players to "bounce back and respond" from a disappointing Emirates FA Cup exit.

The national competitions continue for The Blues on Saturday as they head to Essex for an Isuzu FA Trophy first qualifying round tie with Basildon United.

Godbold's men lost their 100 per cent record for the season last Saturday with a 0-1 home defeat to Thurlow Nunn League Sheringham.

The Shannocks shocked The Trawlerboys by taking the lead after just 28 seconds as Jamie Smith latched onto a "mistake" in the home defence to lob the advancing Luke Holt.

They then defended resolutely - blocking shots and clearing off the line - while the post and bar was struck by the home side, as Sheringham held on to secure a trip to Needham Market in the next round.

After a break from league action, Lowestoft will return to face two Pitching In Isthmian League One North games in four days - at home to Coggeshall on September 17 and away to Wroxham on September 20.

But ahead of that, reflecting on "a tough week" and looking ahead to the weekend's match at Gardiners Close, Basildon, Godbold said: "We are really disappointed to bow out in the manner we did against a team we should be beating.





"It has put a bit of a downer on our winning start to the season.

"We've had a result that is tough to take, but it was all down to the start we made - a mistake in the first minute which has ultimately cost us the game.

"We had 90 minutes to try to get the goal, but unfortunately when you give a team an advantage and something to defend - which they did really well - then it proved to be one of those days when we hit the post, the bar, had shots blocked and cleared off the line.

"It was a bad day at the office - now it is about how we respond to this," Godbold added.

"We have a tough game in the FA Trophy, that has to be decided on the day, and we are looking forward to it.

"It has been a tough week, but we have to bounce back, show our resilience from what has been a test of character.

"Basildon have had a big turnover of players since last season, and we know it will be a tough game against a strong Essex side - so we will have to be at it."

Rob Eagle will miss Saturday's match through the injury that forced him off inside of 10 minutes during last Saturday's defeat.