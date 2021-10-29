Attentions turn to cup contests for Trawlerboys

Published: 8:57 AM October 29, 2021

Lowestoft Town have been boosted by the return of a number of key players from injury as they prepare for FA Trophy action.

The Trawlerboys will host Cambridgeshire-based Yaxley FC at Crown Meadow in the third qualifying round tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm).

And keen to progress into the next round, Jamie Godbold’s squad will welcome the return of Luis Tibbles, Tommy Smith and Ryan Hawkins alongside Louis McIntosh, Dylan Ruffles, Harry Knights, Travis Cole and Ryan Jarvis – who have also recovered from recent injuries.

Lowestoft Town's Samson Bello in action versus Stourbridge FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Last Saturday saw both Jake Reed and Owen Murphy limp off with injuries during Lowestoft’s 3-0 away defeat at Stourbridge in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division, which saw them drop to 17th in the table.

Stourbridge FC v Lowestoft Town FC action in the Lowestoft goal area. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

However the Blues boss is hopeful leading scorer Reed and the versatile Murphy will be available.

Godbold said: “The return of some of the injured players comes at a good time.

“We need a good run in a national competition as its been a while.

“It is achievable – as Halesowen, from step four, showed last year in reaching the semi final.

“We would like a cup run as the achievement of going far in a national competition gives a boost to the club and our supporters.

“Obviously we are not looking too far ahead, and the focus is on Saturday.

"But we know they are a step below us, at step four level, and we are playing at home, which is pleasing.

“It is a potential banana skin if we are not at it, and if we take our foot off the gas we will come unstuck.

“So we need to concentrate on ourselves and put in the level of performances we have shown at home recently over the past month.”

Next Tuesday (November 2) sees the Trawlerboys face a quick reunion with Royston Town – who they beat 1-0 on October 19 – after being drawn to visit The Crows in the Southern League Challenge Cup second round.

And with a youthful Lowestoft squad having been chosen for the previous two away cup victories, Godbold added: “It will be a very different squad to Saturday.

“We are looking at Tuesday as an opportunity to reward some of our younger squad players for their performances.”