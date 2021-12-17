Festive Suffolk derbies await Trawlerboys

The Lowestoft Town FC players have been put through their paces as they prepare for a tough festive and New Year schedule.

With last Saturday’s scheduled Southern League Premier Central clash with Hednesford Town postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Crown Meadow, Lowestoft face another weekend of inaction.

With 21 teams in the league - meaning one side misses out every week - it means this weekend is Lowestoft’s turn to miss a game.

So, Jamie Godbold’s men will now face seven games in 33 days between December 27 and January 29 - with the prospect of three away games in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division, a cup tie away along with three home league matches in quick succession.

The run of games start with two festive crackers - as Suffolk rivals Leiston visit Crown Meadow on December 27 before The Trawlerboys visit Needham Market in another all-Suffolk encounter on New Year’s Day (1pm).

Being without a game last weekend, results elsewhere saw Lowestoft slip into 19th place in the league.

Ahead of the festive fixtures, Blues boss Godbold said: “We have had a bit of a break, but despite the pitch being waterlogged we were able to organise a training session indoors last Saturday, while we trained two times this week - including a fitness session in the gym.

“We will hold another two training sessions next week ahead of the Leiston game on December 27.

“With the league having 21 teams there is always a team that misses out every week, and it is our turn this weekend.

“It comes a week after our first call off of the season, and means we go a couple of weeks without a game, which is frustrating after a really good win at Stratford away.

“Nevertheless it has given us the opportunity to recharge the batteries, make sure our injured players get closer to fitness so we can go into the Leiston game and the New Year with an almost fully fit squad.

“That will be something we’ve not had for the majority of the season, and with our experienced players fit that leaves us with a bit of optimism going forward.”