Blues boss 'delighted' after sealing latest summer signing

Lowestoft Town FC have completed a nap hand - sealing their fifth summer signing ahead of the start of the new Pitching In Isthmian League One North season.

With The Trawlerboys set to kick off the new campaign away at Great Wakering Rovers on August 13, The Trawlerboys have swooped on the The Seasiders to sign experienced defender Sam Nunn from Felixstowe & Walton United FC for an undisclosed fee.

What had been a "priority position" signing for Blues boss Jamie Godbold in pre-season, the return of Nunn to Crown Meadow comes after he had first signed for Lowestoft in the 2015/2016 season.

Back then, the dominant defender joined from Needham Market but only made around 10 league appearances that season before returning to The Marketmen.

The 33-year-old has also played for Bury Town and Stowmarket Town prior to playing for Felixstowe.

The strong centre half becomes the fifth summer signing for The Trawlerboys - following on from the captures of talented attacking midfielder Kyle Haylock, the return of fans favourite Rob Eagle and the signing of "leader" David Hinton last month prior to the capture of talented right back Charlie Norman at the weekend.

Of Nunn's return to Lowestoft, Blues boss Jamie Godbold said: "It is a big coup.

"Sam obviously played for the club before, he lives locally and we are really pleased to get the deal done.

"He was still under contract at Felixstowe but was keen to come here and play in a position we needed filling.

"We've been short of centre backs with the retirement of Tanny and Harry Knights leaving, but Dylan Ruffles has played there in pre season and he has performed really well.

"So now we have three players there - and that is fantastic.

"Sam is brilliant aerially in both boxes, having scored nine goals from defence last year which is a great return for a centre half.

"He is an experienced player at this level having played at this level and higher for a number of years.

"We suffered a lot of injuries at centre back last year, and we've been searching for the right player.

"We've had to be patient, but we've finally found one with really good quality and experience - so we're delighted."