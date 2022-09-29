Two away league games await Trawlerboys - including derby on 'home turf'

Lowestoft Town will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Pitching In Isthmian League North season as they prepare for two 'away' games in the space of four days.

Jamie Godbold's men remain at the top of the table after games in midweek, as they prepare for another trip to Essex - this time to face fifth placed Witham Town at the Simarco Stadium.

After five wins from their opening five league games, and with the only 100pc winning record in the league, The Trawlerboys are still two points clear at the top - and they are aiming to bounce back after suffering a 5-1 defeat in the Isuzu FA Trophy at Wroxham last Saturday.

Lowestoft opened the scoring in the 27th minute as Adam Hipperson netted his third goal against the Yachtsmen in the past two games.

But an equaliser five minutes before the break, and a goal just after the interval put The Yachtsmen ahead.

The Blues then forced five successive corners, and twice went close with headers, before Wroxham added a breakaway third.

As Lowestoft pushed more men forward they were hit by two goals on the counter attack.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Godbold said: "It's a cup game and at 3-1 we had to go for it.

"Our second half performance was outstanding at Wroxham in the league, after a poor first half when we should have been losing.

"It was the exact role reversal in this game as we started the game really brightly, got our noses in front with a good goal and should have had one or two more.

"Because we did not do that we've let them back in the game and then as a team our second half performance this time was really poor.

"Now we look to try and keep the 100pc record going, with decisions to be made.

"We know Hints is suspended now for three games, while Owen Murphy and Charlie Norman are still doubtful with injuries.

"Witham will be a difficult game, as it is always a tough place to go."

Attentions will then turn to the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium next Tuesday evening and an historic first.

After officials from Gorleston and Lowestoft agreed a ground share at the start of the campaign, The Blues will find themselves in the away changing rooms for a league game at their home ground.

Godbold said: "It will be a tough game regardless of their position in the league and off field managerial changes.

"We know we are the away side - albeit on home turf - in a local derby where form goes out of the window.

"We need to approach the game with the same attitude we have shown in the league games so far."