Lowestoft aiming to bounce back as they host Hednesford

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold has urged his players to maintain the levels of performance they showed last Saturday and bounce back from a heartbreaking last gasp home defeat.

Play off chasing AFC Rushden & Diamonds sealed a 2-3 win last Saturday as a long range injury time free kick went in off the post in a game where Lowestoft deserved at least a draw.

Blues boss Jamie Godbold said – “it felt like a real kick in the teeth” – and while the result was “disappointing” he was pleased with the performance.

Two second half goals from Jake Reed saw Lowestoft take a 2-1 lead, only to be pegged back with an equaliser late on before the injury time winner.

Godbold has now challenged his players to produce the same “levels of performance” for the remaining 10 Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division games.

Lowestoft Town's Mitchell Belmar and Rushden & Diamonds player Connor Furlong. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

That starts at Crown Meadow tomorrow, as Lowestoft host 13th placed Hednesford.

With Lowestoft remaining in 20th place, five points from safety, Godbold is expecting another tough test tomorrow.

He said: “Hednesford will be a completely different outfit.

"They are a ball playing team who get the ball down and play, and they’re very good at it.

“They are a strong side with good attacking players.

"We have to use being at home to our advantage, to start strongly and not let the disappointment of Saturday get to us.

"If we show that commitment, keep our levels high and produce the performance we had on Saturday in the remaining games I would expect us to pick up more points.”

Skipper Ryan Jarvis and Louis McIntosh both went off injured in the second half, but both are expected to be “fine” for tomorrow’s match with the squad likely to be “as it was” last week.

Godbold added: “The crowd was great Saturday, they cheered us on all the way.

"We don’t have many more home matches to come so we need The Trawlerboys to keep getting behind the players, to keep cheering us on.

"We have to pick ourselves up now, to show the same fight and commitment we had on Saturday and carry that on in the remaining games."