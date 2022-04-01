Canaries clash one of six ‘massive’ matches for Blues

Lowestoft Town have six matches to play over the next 22 days as they battle for Southern League survival.

Between now and April 23, Lowestoft have three away games to play and three at home in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division - starting with a visit to Hertfordshire tomorrow.

Lowestoft Town's Henry Pollock and Keiran Higgs and Banbury United player Giorgio Rasulo - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

The Blues will be aiming to bounce back at Hitchin Town tomorrow after back to back defeats - losing 1-3 against champions-elect Banbury United at Crown Meadow last Saturday and 4-0 at Suffolk rivals Needham Market on Tuesday night.

After slipping to the bottom of the table, the three current teams in the relegation places all have games in hand on teams above them.

Lowestoft, in 21st place and six points from safety, travel to 17th placed Hitchin on Saturday seven points behind The Canaries with a game still in hand.

Back in November, Jamie Godbold’s men battled back from falling 0-2 down in the opening three minutes to eventually draw 2-2.

They will need similar resolve and battling qualities ahead of tomorrow’s match and then encounters with Tamworth at Crown Meadow on April 9, Stourbridge at home on April 12, Alvechurch away on April 16, Needham Market at home on April 18 and Rushall Olympic away on April 23.

Lowestoft assistant manager Andy Reynolds said: “They are all massive games.

“It is very clear to us that it is going to go down to the wire.

“We are not going to have the luxury of taking any games lightly and that is the task in front of us.

“We have to work really hard and it is going to be a collective effort.”

Looking ahead to the run-in, and the battle for points in the final six matches, Reynolds said: “We are going to have to be the aggressor in these games.

“Hitchin have been doing well in recent games and have picked up a few good results, but with the points that they have now got they are still well within the group of teams we are battling with.

“We need to start Saturday’s game a lot better than when we played them before, but then in this previous match we were on top for periods.

“The boys know we have to start putting together a run of results.

“Its not insurmountable - the fixtures and amount of points remaining, its within the possibilities still and it is all to play for.”

With Jack Wilkinson and Henry Pollock both returning to the starting line-up after injuries, defender Harry Knights is also back in the squad after illness.

Keeper Luis Tibbles missed the midweek defeat through injury, but he is set to be back in contention tomorrow.