Trawlerboys to face an Ipswich Town XI as pre-season friendlies unveiled

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:49 AM June 18, 2021   
Lowestoft Town FC's home pitch at Crown Meadow.

Lowestoft Town FC's home pitch at Crown Meadow. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

An Ipswich Town XI and a first ever match against Loughborough University await Lowestoft Town as preparations for the new season are stepped up.

The Trawlerboys have unveiled nine pre-season friendly matches, starting next month, ahead of the new Pitching In Southern League Central Premier Division campaign.

Six home friendlies at Crown Meadow and three away games have been scheduled, with Lowestoft set to kick off with a home match against Caister on Friday, July 2 (7.30pm), with free entry for this match to all spectators.

Entry to all other home games will be £5 for adults and £1 for children, unless stated otherwise.

An Ipswich Town XI visit Crown Meadow on Wednesday, July 7 (7.30pm) ahead of home matches against Felixstowe & Walton on Saturday, July 10 (3pm), Loughborough University – managed by former Ipswich player Jamie Clapham – on Tuesday, July 13 (7.30pm) and Dereham Town on July 17 (3pm).

Lowestoft’s first scheduled away match will be at Gorleston, in the Sailor Brown Cup, on Tuesday, July 20 (7.45pm).

Lowestoft are set to face Norwich United at Crown Meadow on Saturday, July 24 (3pm) before away matches at Kirkley & Pakefield on Tuesday, July 27 (7.30pm) and Saturday, July 31 at Stowmarket Town (3pm).

Club chairman Gary Keyzor told the club’s website: “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Crown Meadow as a football feast is in store this pre-season.

"Current Government guidelines mean we will be planning on welcoming supporters back to for a ‘normal’ Crown Meadow experience and any changes to the guidelines will be reviewed and communicated.”


