Late winner sinks The Trawlerboys after Jake Reed's brace

Terry Lynes

Published: 9:24 AM September 16, 2021   
Lowestoft Town FC Rushall Olympic FC

Rushall Olympic goalkeeper Thomas Palmer collects the ball during the Lowestoft Town FC v Rushall Olympic FC clash at Crown Meadow. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

LOWESTOFT TOWN 2 RUSHALL OLYMPIC 3

For the second home game running Lowestoft recovered from a two goal deficit to level the scores but on this occasion it was visitors Rushall Olympic who claimed the late winner to take all three points.

In blazing heat both sides seemed to lack any real energy in this Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division and apart from Burwood having to punch away an early cross under pressure from Danny Glover and poor touches letting down Jake Reed and Kieran Higgs when clean through there was little to enthuse.

Midway through the first half an horrendous clash of heads between Harry Knights and Rushall’s Kristian Green saw both players eventually taken off to hospital, Green straight away but Knights was able to continue well bandaged until the interval.

When play restarted Rushall seemed to step up a gear and it was no surprise when they took the lead in the 38th minute, Owen Parry getting to the byeline to cross for Glover to head in from close range.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 51st minute as from a right wing cross Sam Whittall knocked the ball down for Owen Parry to send a snap shot from the edge of the area just inside the post.

The game seemed all but over with the heat and numerous head injuries disrupting the flow of the game.

Lowestoft made a double substitution with 20 minutes left bringing on Ryan Hawkins and Marcus Wilkinson and the changes saw The Trawlerboys come more into the game.

A foul on Jake Reed saw Jack Wilkinson’s free kick find Hawkins and McIntosh who both had efforts blocked.

With 19 minutes left a superb through ball from Hawkins dissected the Pics defence for Read to run onto, round both keeper Palmer and Thorley before netting off the underside of the bar.

Five minute later McIntosh played on to Reed who moved past his marker to shoot just inside the far post for an equaliser for the Trawlerboys.

However Rushall bounced back strongly and on 90 minutes Glover collected the ball in the penalty area and squared it to an unmarked Callum Coyle who fired high past Burwood into the top corner to take all three points.

