Provisional league allocations unveiled for 2022/23 campaign

Mark Kemp presents the first team's supporters player of the year trophy to striker Jake Reed. - Credit: Shirley Whitlow

Lowestoft Town have received confirmation from the FA’s National League System of the provisional 2022/23 league allocations.

Subject to appeals and FA Council ratification, the club allocations for Steps 3-6 were announced on Thursday evening.

Following relegation from the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central division The Blues have received confirmation that provisionally they will play next season in the Isthmian League One North.

If this allocation is ratified, Lowestoft could potentially line up for league games in 2022/23 against AFC Sudbury, Bury Town, Stowmarket Town, Felixstowe & Walton United, Gorleston, Wroxham and other teams from across Essex - including Hashtag United, founded in 2016 by YouTube content creator Spencer Owen.

A Pitching In Isthmian North spokesman said: "We welcome promoted sides Gorleston, New Salamis and Wroxham, as well as relegated sides East Thurrock United and Lowestoft Town.

"We've lost Dereham Town, who move to Northern Premier League Midlands."

Blues boss Jamie Godbold presents the players player of the year trophy to defender Travis Cole. - Credit: Shirley Whitlow

Staff, volunteers and supporters gathered as players from Lowestoft Town FC’s senior section were honoured at the club’s annual presentation evening on Saturday.

Individual achievements were celebrated at the weekend as Lowestoft Town director, Mark Kemp, hosted the presentation evening that began with a minute’s applause in memory of club patron Bob Blizzard.

Chairman Gary Keyzor thanked the contributions of an “army of volunteers” as Kemp presented a lifetime service award to Barbara High. Volunteer of the season went to Trevor Boyce with a highly recognised award given to John Easter.

The veterans team awards, presented by David White, saw Mick Broxup receive the clubman of the year trophy with manager’s player going to Michael King and the players’ player award presented to George Millington.

Andy Reynolds then presented awards to the scholars with Jack Atkinson collecting two trophies as the student of the year (Lowestoft) and the performance squad player of the year. Development squad player of the year (Lowestoft) was awarded to Connor Gibbs.

Blues boss Jamie Godbold presents the young player of the year award to teenage striker Josh Harvey. - Credit: Shirley Whitlow

Mark Kemp presented the first team’s supporters player of the year trophy to striker Jake Reed, before Blues boss Jamie Godbold presented the players’ player of the year trophy to defender Travis Cole, the young player of the year award to teenage striker Josh Harvey and the manager’s player of the year honour to Tai Fleming.