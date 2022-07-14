Opening day away game awaits Blues as league fixtures unveiled

Pre-season friendly action between Lowestoft Town FC and Kirkley & Pakefield FC, as Rob Eagle battles for possession. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

The new Pitching In Isthmian League One North division fixtures have been unveiled on Thursday afternoon - and a number of intriguing fixtures await Lowestoft Town FC.

A Suffolk derby awaits The Trawlerboys for their first home fixture of the new 2022/23 campaign.

But before that Lowestoft will kick off the new season on August 13 with an away game at Great Wakering Rovers.

Jamie Godbold's men will travel on the opening day to the Essex side, who play at Burroughs Park, near Southend on Sea.

With a full midweek programme taking place immediately after the opening weekend, Lowestoft's first home game will see Stowmarket Town visit Crown Meadow on Tuesday, August 16.

The August bank holiday will see derby day take centre stage on Monday, August 29 - as Gorleston host Lowestoft Town at Crown Meadow, courtesy of the two club's new groundshare for the season.

With a full programme of fixtures over the festive season, Jamie Godbold's men will then host Gorleston in the reverse fixture at Crown Meadow on Boxing Day (Monday, December 26).

Although there are no matches being played on New Years Day, all games have been moved to the following day, Bank Holiday Monday, January 2, 2023 - with Lowestoft facing fellow Suffolk side Bury Town FC at Ram Meadow.

As Easter Monday is on Monday, April 10 next year, Lowestoft will host Bury Town in the reverse fixture.

With the final day of the campaign being played on Saturday, April 22, possible points for promotion or a play off place will be the aim - and Lowestoft will be in action at home on the final day of the season as they host East Thurrock United at Crown Meadow.

Other notable fixtures include encounters with Norfolk side Wroxham - with the away game at Trafford Park on Tuesday, September 20 and the reverse match at Crown Meadow on Tuesday, February 14.

All Suffolk encounters with Felixstowe & Walton - at Crown Meadow on Saturday, November 5 and at Dellwood Avenue on Saturday, January 21 - and AFC Sudbury - at Crown Meadow on Saturday, November 19 and at The MEL Group Stadium on Saturday, February 4 - also await.

And for followers of Hashtag United - founded in 2016 by YouTube content creator Spencer Owen - The Blues will travel to play the Essex side on Saturday, October 29 before hosting The Tags at Crown Meadow on Saturday, February 11.