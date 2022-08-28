Three league wins out of three for Trawlerboys

LOWESTOFT TOWN 2 MALDON & TIPTREE 1

Lowestoft Town maintained their 100 per cent record for the season but Maldon can feel aggrieved that they didn’t take at least a point from the game.

With Rob Eagle injured Lowestoft made one change to their starting line up with Louis McIntosh coming into midfield.

It was visitors Maldon & Tiptree who made the better start pressing Lowestoft back into defence with Scott Kemp shooting wide when well placed after just two minutes.

Lowestoft Town's Sam Nunn - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft were looking decidedly lethargic with the visitors making great use of the flanks.

A Harvey Sayer corner saw Brad Ihionvien send a bullet header in which Warren Burwood turned over the bar.

It took Lowestoft 20 minutes before they mounted their first attack but Rhys Logan sent two efforts straight at keeper Tom Middlehurst.

It was very much against the run of play when Lowestoft took the lead after 24 minutes.

Owen Murphy and Adam Hipperson combined to win the ball back on the left and from the latter’s low cross Jake Reed was on hand at the far post to slot home.

Lowestoft Town goalkeeper Warren Burwood back pedals after an attempted lob. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Tiptree were close to an immediate equaliser when within a minute Ihionvien tried an audacious lob from 40 yards which crashed against the crossbar with Burwood scrambling back.

Burwood was again called into action with another excellent save to turn over a bullet header from Johnville Renee

With five minutes of the first half remaining Maldon equalised from the spot as a clumsy tackle by Travis Cole brought down Ihionvien and the big striker got up to convert the spot kick.

The second half was a much more even affair but played at a slower pace.

From a Sayer corner George Forrest’s powerful header was turned over the top by Burwood but it was Lowestoft who scored the crucial winning goal in the 58th minute.

Lowestoft Town players Chris Henderson and Adam Hipperson celebrating Lowestoft's second goal. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

The ball was played to Chris Henderson on the edge of the area and his snap shot took a deflection to leave Middlehurst flatfooted.

Just past the hour mark Sam Johnson came off the bench for his first taste of action since his injury last January.

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Burwood, Norman, Murphy (sub Johnson 62), McIntosh (sub Lane 85), Cole, Nunn, Logan (sub Haylock 85), Hinton, Reed, Henderson, Hipperson. Subs (not used): Ruffles, Harvey.

MALDON & TIPTREE: Middlehurst, Renee, Forrest (sub Logan 78), Coombes, Turpin, Stokes, Kemp, McClenaghan (sub Parish 73), Ihionvien, McFarlane (sub Bassadi 69), Sayer. Sub (not used): Bioletti.

REFEREE: Mr O Morris-Sanders

ATTENDANCE: 530