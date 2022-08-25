Lowestoft Town FC launch 'exciting' new education partnership

Cion Wren, strength and conditioning coach at Lowestoft Town FC, will return as a tutor for the sport education programme from September. - Credit: Cion Wren/Ipswich Town FC

Lowestoft Town FC has teamed up with the country’s largest private training provider to help inspire young learners to future careers in sports, media and the public sector.

As many students received their GCSE results this week, Lowestoft Town FC have announced an exciting new education partnership with Access Sport (Access Creative College).

The partnership will see the delivery of a range of enriched BTEC Study programmes for boys and girls aged 16-19 that will inspire pathways onto higher education, overseas scholarships, employment and future careers within coaching, sport science, media, event management, public sector and Esports.

Delivering education for more than 30 years, Access Creative College provides creative and digital education across seven college campuses within the UK - Norwich, London, Bristol, Lincoln, Birmingham, Plymouth and Manchester - and 16 sport, football programmes nationally including the Steven Gerrard Academy under the Access Sport brand.

Lowestoft Town Academy Manager Andy Reynolds said: “I am delighted that we have found a partner that shares the values we have in regards to the education and enrichment of our sports academy programme.

"I am grateful to East Coast College for their support in working with us following the liquidation of Sentinel Leisure and the Football Industry College.

"In Access Sport, we have a partner that has already shown us their passion to ensure the learner journey is well rounded and will give all of the students the best possible chance to achieve in the classroom and in their chosen pathway."

The benefits of the exciting new partnership will support the growth and development of local young people even further to expand on the many success stories to already come out of the Lowestoft Town FC Sport Education Programme.

One example is former student Cion Wren who after graduating with his extended diploma in sport science, progressed onto the University of Suffolk achieving a degree.

Within this time Cion had an extensive work placement within the sports science and analysis team at Ipswich Town FC's first team and supported the successful women’s team in their physical development.

Cion has now successfully secured a position as strength and conditioning coach at Lowestoft Town FC and will return as a tutor for the sport education programme from September.

Gary Judge, director of Access Sport, said: “We are delighted to have agreed this partnership with Lowestoft Town FC to deliver a sport education programme from both Barnards Soccer Centre Lowestoft and the Football Development Centre in Norwich.

"Combining our expertise in further and higher education with such a renowned community focused club and academy will only create enhanced learning experiences both on and off the pitch for those who join the programme in September.”

Alongside this exciting partnership with Access Sport, Lowestoft Town will continue to offer great football progression routes for all abilities with relationships with local clubs, exciting industry and work experiences opportunities across numerous fields, and a free gym membership for all students thanks to a partnership with The New Body Gym.

As students prepare to collect their GCSE results on Thursday, August 25, The Lowestoft Sport Education Programme still has capacity to take on any learners who may still be considering their options for September or are interested in this new further education sport programme.

For anyone wanting to find out more please email academy@lowestofttownfc.co.uk