Blues boss 'excited' ahead of start of new campaign

Lowestoft manager Jamie Godbold is looking forward to the new campaign. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town will head to Essex on Saturday to kickstart a new campaign in the Pitching In Isthmian League One North.

Buoyed by eight new signings and after five pre season wins, The Trawlerboys will face Great Wakering Rovers at Burroughs Park on August 13.

Blues boss Jamie Godbold admitted it had been a busy time over the summer, but he was "thrilled" with the club's recruitment and how pre season had gone - and now the players are ready for kick off.

With three matches in the first week, following Lowestoft's trip to Essex, the Blues will entertain Suffolk rivals Stowmarket Town at The Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium in the league on Tuesday, August 16 before hosting Mulbarton Wanderers on August 20.

Two new signings bolstered the squad over the past week - making it eight new recruits over the summer - and they have been joined by new assistant manager Adam Gusterson.

Exciting attacking midfielder Rhys Logan joined The Trawlerboys this week for an undisclosed fee from Dereham, and he follows the captures of Kyle Haylock, Rob Eagle, David Hinton, Charlie Norman, Sam Nunn, Adam Hipperson and goalkeeper Luke Holt.

Godbold said: "I was really conscious that we bring in some fresh blood over the summer with what happened last year.

"We've done some really good business."

While admitting he was "thrilled" with the eight summer signings made, and that business was now done, attentions now turn to getting the players short of match fitness up to speed as the games come thick and fast.

Godbold said: "With three games in a week we'll see how quickly we can get the system up and running.

"The squad we have means the Saturday team may be different to what is seen on Tuesday - it is nice to have those options.

"We have got good competition in all positions in the squad and that is exciting.

The new Lowestoft Town FC home kit. - Credit: Mick Howes

"With the targets we went after and the signings made, now it is about pulling on a blue shirt getting the ball down, being on the front foot and being positive.

"We have an exciting squad, and I'm really conscious about giving our supporters an exciting brand of football to watch.

"We've put in so much hard work over the summer in terms of recruiting players and staff.

"Now that is done and dusted it is time to build and time to get to work as we realise the potential we have got in this exciting squad we've assembled.

Godbold added it was also "positive news" that Sam Johnson had resumed full training after a long term injury.











